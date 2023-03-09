BAM presents Word. Sound. Power. 2023: WORD-The New Storytellers, celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and paying homage to the rhythmic and verbal storytellers of the culture. The electrifying showcase features a stunning roster of hip-hop storytellers. Underground hip-hop legends and bandmates from the gender justice 90s hip-hop collective, The Anomolies Helixx C. Armageddon and Pri the Honeydark will perform new and existing work from their solo catalogs. Prolific recording and performing artist Silent Knight and award-winning playwright and spoken word artist Dahlak Brathwaite round out the dynamic lineup of guest artists. MC Baba Israel returns as host, co-curator, and director with music by DJ Reborn, and choreography by Jade Charon. Photos Here

Word. Sound. Power. artists use beats and lyrics to offer exhilarating messages for the moment. With ferocity and compassion, the performers address issues of our time with intensity unique to the hip-hop and spoken-word style. The highly anticipated showcase takes place on April 21, 22, and 28 at the BAM Fisher. Tickets are available now at BAM.org/wordsoundpower.

"This is BAM's love letter to the culture as we pay tribute to the WORD. The New Storytellers pays respect to the emcee as the world celebrates five decades of hip-hop as it continues to transcend its musical and cultural impact. And we're thrilled to mark this landmark occasion by showcasing these artists and paying homage to their artistry and the prominent global impact of hip-hop," said Mikal Amin Lee, co-curator and BAM Education Manager.

The origins of hip-hop can be traced to West African kingdoms where highly trained storytellers known as griots would preserve African heritage through oral traditions like storytelling, poetry, music, and performance. Lyricists, like griots, are valuable human instruments entrusted to carry and preserve society's history and culture to their communities. Through dynamic flows and dizzying raps, the emcee carries the African oral tradition of storytelling into the 21st century. They act as a new kind of griot-creating a vital record of experiences that have long been silenced and shaping the story of now through spoken word.

The program will take on the form of an interactive 70-minute hip-hop showcase featuring music, spoken word, and dance performances as the artists share stories of agency, creativity, resilience, and cultural celebration using the transformative power of hip-hop and spoken word poetry. The show finishes with a 20-minute Q&A with the artists.

Now in its 18th year, Word. Sound. Power. continues to celebrate and invest in the genius of hip-hop and contemporary culture and the communities that created it. Over the next three years, leading up to its 20th anniversary in 2025, the annual showcase will explore the breadth, depth, and aesthetics of the elements of hip-hop and the enduring influence of the artistic expression-Word (The New Storytellers), Sound (Rhythm is Rhythm) and Power (The power of protest).