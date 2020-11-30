BAM Announces Nora Ann Wallace as Board Chair, And Natalia Chefer & Timothy Sebunya as Vice Chairs

The Brooklyn Academy of Music's Board of Trustees today announced the election of Nora Ann Wallace as its new board chair and Natalia (Natasha) Chefer and Timothy Sebunya as vice chairs.

Nora Ann Wallace has served on BAM's board since 1997, and as vice chair since 2018. She took on the role of interim co-chair following the passing of BAM's previous board chair, Adam E. Max in July.

Ms. Wallace is senior counsel to the international law firm of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, where she was a partner for 30 years and was the first woman on the firm's executive committee. Ms. Wallace has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vassar College and a JD from Harvard Law School. She is a director of the Friends of Musée des Arts Décoratifs. In 2014, she was named Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by France's Minister of Culture.

"I am honored to be elected chair of BAM's board, and l look forward to steering the organization's continued growth and success," said Ms. Wallace. "As we face new realities that have completely re-shaped the arts and culture landscape, I'm excited to work even more closely with Tim and Natasha, who bring long-term commitments to BAM and expertise that is necessary to ensure its financial and organizational strength. I also look forward to maintaining BAM's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and deepening the relationship between the board and staff."

"I have been partnering with Nora Ann as interim co-chair, and I couldn't give a more heartfelt endorsement of the board's decision to make her our new chair," said Mr. William I. Campbell, a board vice chair and interim co-chair. "She is not only a bright, thoughtful and experienced leader, she is deeply committed to BAM's visionary programming. Nora Ann, Tim, and Natasha round out a stellar leadership team that's ready to hit the ground running."

The board's new vice chairs are Natalia (Natasha) Chefer and Timothy Sebunya. Ms. Chefer has served on the board since 2018, after serving many years as chair of BAM's Young Producers Council. She is a managing director at D. E. Shaw Co., L.P. and co-head of its Discretionary Macro trading unit. A member of the Foreign Exchange Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Ms. Chefer holds an MS in public financial policy from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Mr. Sebunya has served on the Board since 2008. He is the CEO and Chief Investment Officer for Mutima Capital Management LLC. Mutima invests in high growth markets across Africa on behalf of endowment, pension and family office clients. He lived and studied in East Africa for many years. He has a bachelor's degree from The Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

BAM continues to present a wide a range of virtual programming and is preparing to reopen all of its stages and screens in 2021.

BAM is a multi-arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences and ideas - engaging both global and local communities. With world-renown programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters.

