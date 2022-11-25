AT ALL COST By Rashida Costa to be Presented at Brooklyn Music School This February

With Rashida costa as Juanita Edmond, AU Hogan as Wray Edmond, Amir Royale as Sunny Edmonds, Immanuel Simmons as Edison Brown, Alessandro Caronna as Mr. Hughes and Leosha Bristow as Ida Samuels.

One Black Soldier's Journey after he was denied the benefit of his GI Bill is Told in the Groundbreaking Play "AT ALL COST." By Playwright Rashida costa

Imagine being ostracized because of the color of your skin. Blacks faced this nightmare and painful reality across this nation. Redlining was a common practice utilized to keep blacks from gaining access to homeownership.

The GI Bill seem promising, after all it is a benefit that was put into place for all. But was it afforded to all people regardless of your skin color?

Set in the South in 1945 after WWII, Wray Edmond, a Black soldier returns home in pursuit of a better life for his family and purchases a Casino after being denied the benefits of the G.I. Bill.

The story of the struggles face by one black soldier and his family is told in the groundbreaking play AT ALL COST.

One night only at the Brooklyn Music School on February 25, 2023

One night only at the Brooklyn Music School on February 25, 2023

To book tickets, visit: https://www.newyorkcitytheatre.com/theaters/brooklyn-music-school-playhouse/at-all-cost.php

About/Bio

Rashida costa is a Jamaican-American actress, playwright, author, and motivational speaker. She is known for her life changing self-help book, 365 Days smarter, action-packed with over 365 quotes. Including her famous quote "Words are from the lips, actions are from the heart."