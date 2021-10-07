AND AWAY WE GO Opens October 9 At Gallery Players

Gallery Players opens its 55th season with And Away We Go by Terrence McNally - the first New York revival since its premiere in 2013. Opening Saturday, October 9, the show will run for 12 performances through Sunday, October 24. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays (October 16 and 23) at 2 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM.

And Away We Go, McNally's love letter to the theatre, is a laugh-out-loud theatrical romp through two millennia of theatre history. Starting with the Greeks in 458 BC Athens, it hurtles us to Shakespeare's England, jogs on over to French Versailles, visits late 19th century revolutionary Russia, lands in Coconut Grove in the 1960s and then on to today. Six actors play thirty-six characters in this time-traveling, time bending, zany, funny peek backstage throughout the ages.

Bringing And Away We Go to the Gallery stage is director Mark Gallagher who shepherds a versatile cast featuring Kieran Danaan, Sue Glausen, Robert Mason, Tasha Milkman, Victoria Narayan, and Drew Reilly.

The creative team: Set Designer, Jack Golden; Lighting Designer, Noel Macduffie; Costume Designer, Jennifer Chi; Props Designer, Megan McQueeney; Sound Designer, Bill Toles; Dialect Coach, Danaya Esperanza. Production Stage Manager, Daniel Brothers; Producer, Dominic Cuskern.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors over 65. Tickets can be purchased online at http://galleryplayers.com or by calling Ovationtix at 212-352-3101.