A NIGHT OF DRAMA Returns To Brooklyn At The Cobra Club

After sold out performances at The Cobra Club and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Jack and Zoe Comedy and Durnmoose Entertainment return with A Night of Drama. The drama-filled comedy show returns to Brooklyn at The Cobra Club (6 Wyckoff Ave) for ONE NIGHT ONLY, Saturday, April 5th at 9pm.

PEOPLE OF BROOKLYN (and other boroughs), prepare to cry so hard you accidentally laugh! Feast on a buffet of hardship and despair, where COMEDIANS lay down their jokes, don the fashion of 18th-century Paris, and bare their souls as DRAMATIC ACTORS!

This isn't just comedy-it's a rebellion. Modern audiences are obligated to offer ovations and applause regardless of a performance's quality. By tossing out the rulebook (and a few peels*), A NIGHT OF DRAMA reclaims the HONESTY OF LIVE THEATRE that was celebrated centuries ago.

*BANANA PEELS provided.

The cast will feature live direction by Jack Grossman, an ensemble of Miles Calderon, Tej Khanna, Jill Calderon, Brian Morabito, Alyssa Poon, & Aubrey Lace Taylor, and Banana Boys David Andrew Laws & Sarah Gordon Macey. Technical Comedy will be run by Sebastian Hernandez.

Jack Grossman and Zoe Wohlfeld are comedians/producers from the US. In 2022, they met while studying clown and theater at École Philippe Gaulier. They did not care for each other at first but discovered that they worked well together onstage and immediately started dating. They believe that live performance should be accessible and inviting to the average person, and their shows always aim to create unique and engaging ways for the audience to participate.

Durnmoose Entertainment synthesizes decades of theatrical, event, and production experience into the essentials. At our heart, we are creative consultants specializing in rewrites, branding, and logistics. But we also offer expertise re: budgeting, marketing, publicity, casting, networking, and so much more all in a bespoke package for your project's needs. Long-term or short-term, let us elevate your experience with intention, integrity, and joy. Current projects: A Night of Drama (NYC & London), the Kobold Show! (NYC Fringe), F***ed Up Fairytales (NYC Fringe).

Tickets ($15) are available for at nightofdrama.com/tickets. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

