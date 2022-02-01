Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Australian String Quartet Will Tour Britten Paterson Beethoven Around the Nation

pixeltracker

The tour kicks off in Canberra on 20 February.

Feb. 1, 2022  

The Australian String Quartet Will Tour Britten Paterson Beethoven Around the Nation

In February, March and April the Australian String Quartet will tour Britten Paterson Beethoven around the nation.

This musically rich, sonically colorful and technically demanding program spans music across three centuries, showcasing the versatility and mastery of the Quartet.

The Australian String Quartet is Dale Barltrop (violin), Francesca Hiew (violin), Christopher Cartlidge (viola) and Michael Dahlenburg (cello).

Tour Dates

Canberra-Sun 20 Feb
Sydney-Tue 22 Feb
Brisbane-Wed 13 Apr
Melbourne-Tue 26 Apr

Tickets https://asq.com.au/whats-on/


Related Articles View More Australia - Brisbane Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley

More Hot Stories For You

  • SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Comes to the Newnan Theatre Company
  • Experience Heartbeat_ATL Now at Centennial Yards
  • Out Of Hand Theater To Receive $50,000 From the National Endowment for the Arts
  • The Atlanta Fringe Announces Lineup For 2022 Festival