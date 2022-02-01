The Australian String Quartet Will Tour Britten Paterson Beethoven Around the Nation
The tour kicks off in Canberra on 20 February.
In February, March and April the Australian String Quartet will tour Britten Paterson Beethoven around the nation.
This musically rich, sonically colorful and technically demanding program spans music across three centuries, showcasing the versatility and mastery of the Quartet.
The Australian String Quartet is Dale Barltrop (violin), Francesca Hiew (violin), Christopher Cartlidge (viola) and Michael Dahlenburg (cello).
Tour Dates
Canberra-Sun 20 Feb
Sydney-Tue 22 Feb
Brisbane-Wed 13 Apr
Melbourne-Tue 26 Apr
Tickets https://asq.com.au/whats-on/