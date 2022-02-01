In February, March and April the Australian String Quartet will tour Britten Paterson Beethoven around the nation.

This musically rich, sonically colorful and technically demanding program spans music across three centuries, showcasing the versatility and mastery of the Quartet.

The Australian String Quartet is Dale Barltrop (violin), Francesca Hiew (violin), Christopher Cartlidge (viola) and Michael Dahlenburg (cello).

Tour Dates

Canberra-Sun 20 Feb

Sydney-Tue 22 Feb

Brisbane-Wed 13 Apr

Melbourne-Tue 26 Apr

Tickets https://asq.com.au/whats-on/