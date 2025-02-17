Shake & Stir Theatre Co's FRANKENSTEIN Returns To Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following acclaimed seasons in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, Shake & Stir Theatre Co is bringing its electrifying stage adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein back to the Playhouse at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC). Frankenstein will play for a strictly limited season from 24 May to 8 June, 2025.

This bold and contemporary reimagining of Shelley’s iconic novel combines cutting-edge production elements with the power of virtuosic storytelling. The result is a thrilling night of theatre, where science, morality, and monstrous consequences collide on stage.

Since its premiere season at QPAC in 2023, Frankenstein has played to packed houses in Melbourne and Sydney.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring Frankenstein back home to Brisbane,” said Nick Skubij, Artistic Director of Shake & Stir and Director of Frankenstein.

“This production offers both the comfort of a classic story told live on stage, and a fresh, modern take that will captivate theatre lovers and newcomers alike. It’s a show that promises to leave you spellbound.

“This isn’t just another retelling of Frankenstein,” Skubij continued. “It’s an experience. Audiences will journey into the mind of a madman, encountering things rarely seen in live theatre. With over 140sqm of immersive video surfaces, state-of-the-art automation, pyrotechnics, and a sweeping cinematic score, this show brings Shelley’s tale to visceral, 21st-century life.”

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said Frankenstein would land on Queensland shores on the back of highly successful interstate tours.

“The collaboration between Shake & Stir and QPAC to deliver an innovative retelling of this classic tale using state-of-the-art technology and visual effects demonstrates the creativity, partnerships, and talent that powers our state’s vibrant arts sector,” Minister Langbroek said.

“The Queensland Government’s investment in Shake & Stir helps this renowned arts company bring sensational stories to major stages, while also supporting its delivery of quality arts touring in schools and kindergartens across the state.”

For over two centuries, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein has intrigued audiences, regarded by many as the first science fiction novel. This bold adaptation invites the audience into the heart of the story, where brilliant young scientist Victor Frankenstein dares to create life from death.

But his creation – an innocent yet hideously disfigured creature – is rejected by society and its creator. Driven by rage and confusion, the Monster becomes a force of destruction, threatening everything Victor holds dear. Can Victor confront the horrors of his own actions, or will he be consumed by them?

Frankenstein will be presented in the Playhouse, QPAC, Brisbane from 24 May to 8 June 2025.

Tickets now on sale at qpac.com.au.

