SPOT THE DOG To Appear Live On Stage At QUT Gardens Theatre

It would be safe to say Spot is one of the most loved and recognisable dogs in the world! Created by UK author Eric Hill he not only has his own range of books, but now has a live stage show which is coming to QUT Gardens Theatre from 2 to 6 October.

Presented by CDP Kids & Salspot Ltd Spot the beloved puppy comes to life on stage with puppetry, songs, and puzzles perfect for little Brisbane kids.

This fun and creative show follows Spot and his friends on a new adventure to visit Spot's Dad on the farm and meet the farm animals. But when they arrive, all the animals are lost! Can Spot and his friends find them all? They might need a little help from their new friends in the audience!

This heart-warming show has been created and produced by the same team that brought The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo's Child, Room on the Broom and The 91-Storey Treehouse.

It is suitable for children aged 18 months to 7 years and their adults, making it the perfect first live-theatre experience for any child - especially those who love Spot!

Bookings: https://gardenstheatre.qtix.com.au/event/qgt_spot_19.aspx





