REVIEW | TITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY by Act React

A show with many Roses, Act React's Titanic: The Move, the Play is a hilarious adapatation of one of cinema's biggest blockbusters and to be honest, I actually think it's better than the movie and I've never even watched the movie in English...

We start our night aboard a submarine, with inflatable dolphins and umbrella fish floating by, probably all sponsored by Kmart. Even Nemo makes an appearance evoking much glee from the audience as he is now found. No need for the sequel. That's not all we found though. In amongst the beautiful array of plastic sea-life, there was a case and in that case was quite a nudist drawing of one Rose wearing the 'something of the sea'. It was also in this moment that we discovered that Rose would be played by different audience members (which was a lot of fun for the audience member who had to play the nude scene) and we boarded the soon to be shipwreck that was the Titanic. I in fact, was one of the audience member's who played Rose as was another reviewer, completely by chance, which made me giggle a bit.

Throughout this 70 minute epic, we saw Billy Zane being creepy, Jack and Rose forming the most unlikely of romances, a lot of hilarious visual gags (my favourite being the 'iceberg' lettuce), the most incompetent pair of spotters to ever live, and a wonderful audience rendition of 'Abide With Me' complete with recorders as the unsinkable ship starts to go down. The cast and Natalie Bochenski's direction bring such tongue-and cheek, charm and high energy comedy to this pop culture juggernaut.

Titanic: The Move, The Play is the warm blanket we all need right now. Sure to sell out, grab your tickets while it's hot.

Rating: 4.5 Stars