QPAC Will Host CLANCESTRY Festival in July and August

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Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Clancestry festival, a celebration of First Nations arts and culture across an exciting program of concerts, workshops, theatre and children's events, returns in 2026 from 30 July to 8 August.

An iconic event in QPAC's calendar since 2013, Clancestry is a celebration of identity and connection, providing a platform for both established and emerging First Nations artists to share their stories and talents.

This year's program features exceptional experiences across a variety of artforms, with stories and celebrations woven through the program. Artists and organisations joining this year's line-up include Jessica Mauboy, Yothu Yindi, Troy Cassar-Daley, Dale Woodbridge-Brown, Andrea James, ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, The First Creatives, Cheryl Overton, Djinama Yilaga, and many more.

Kamilaroi Cowboy Dale Woodbridge-Brown and his Camp Culture will converge on the Cremorne Theatre from Thursday 30 July to Saturday 1 August. This unique circus show will take campers on a wild ride through summer camp – but this is no gammin' summer camp; it's serving up equal parts skill and sass. Dale can't use a compass, but he can show that no matter where you come from, there's always a way to earn your badge for being your most authentic self. With laughs, flips, and big camp energy, it's all about being bold, proud, and you.

Born from the creation of the Ya'djin Women's Collective — a grassroots sisterhood of First Nations women survivors of sexual assault and domestic and family violence — Ya'Djin Spirit Women from The First Creatives is grounded in the shared stories of two Aunties from the group. It weaves dance, theatre, and film to traverse colonial violence, dispossession, abuse, motherhood, Blak joy, connection to Country, and healing. This unapologetic work honours the Aunties who created this space and offers a pathway for healing. It runs from Thursday 30 July to Saturday 1 August in the Cremorne Theatre.

One of Australia's most celebrated performers, Jessica Mauboy, brings her acclaimed cabaret show The Story of Me: A Musical Journey Through My Career to the Concert Hall on Saturday 1 August. Premiering at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2025, this intimate evening of music and storytelling sees Jessica reflect on the defining moments of her life and career. Featuring some of her most beloved songs alongside personal stories, the show offers audiences a rare and revealing look at the journey behind one of Australia's most iconic voices.

Gunawarra Re-creation by Taun Wurrung (Taungurung) writer Isobel Morphy-Walsh will take over the Cremorne Theatre from Wednesday 5 to Saturday 8 August. Directed by Andrea James, Artistic Director of ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, and produced by ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, Gunawarra Re-creation is a contemporary creation based on Taun Wurrung (Taungurung) stories passed down. This performance explores the preservation of culture through stories passed down between three generations of women, the continuation of creation, and the stories of Blak women healing.

Musician, storyteller, and custodian of culture, Troy Cassar-Daley, returns to QPAC on Thursday 6 August with a new show, merging his deeply personal stories and songs, accompanied by a string quartet. A proud Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung man, he was born into a legacy of fireside storytelling. Cassar-Daley's music captures the spirit of small towns, the resilience of everyday people, and the beauty of this country. His powerful songwriting and soulful voice have earned him multiple awards including 45 Golden Guitars, 6 ARIA Awards and 4 CMAA Entertainer of the Year titles. This new show is a fireside experience reimagined for the stage: raw, honest, and uniquely Troy Cassar-Daley.

Barragga Yangga, meaning 'Many Songs” in traditional Dhurga language, is a moving celebration of First Nations language, story, and song. Created under the artistic direction of Cheryl Overton (nee Davison) this extraordinary project brings together intergenerational Yuin choir Djinama Yilaga and a team of esteemed musician collaborators. This new collection of song and story is the culmination of three years of creative development by Djinama Yilaga, producer Four Winds, and national arts organisation Bundanon Trust. Barragga Yangga will take to the Playhouse stage on Friday 7 August.

ARIA- and NIMA-award winning Yothu Yindi will commemorate 40 years in a very special QPAC concert on Saturday 8 August to close the festival. With a career filled with hit albums, singles and international tours, Yothu Yindi is one of the nation's most successful bands. Now featuring original members alongside fresh talent from the next generation, the revamped supergroup of blackfellas and whitefellas from far North-East Arnhem Land continues to honour the music and movement of its founders and lives up to the spirit of intergenerational kinship of the band's name. This show will also celebrate 35 years of their Tribal Voice album, including the iconic anthem “Treaty”.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy said the return of Clancestry in 2026 was a highly anticipated part of the Centre's annual programming.

“Clancestry brings a different rhythm to QPAC — one shaped by story, memory and voice, while being deeply grounded in culture and community,” Ms Healy said.

“Each year the festival creates space for First Nations artists to lead the conversation, share new work and bring audiences together through music, theatre, movement and storytelling — its impact is consistently both powerful and joyful.

“The 2026 program reflects the strength, diversity and contemporary energy of First Nations creativity, from major voices on our largest stages to intimate works that invite reflection and connection.

“We are honoured to host Clancestry and to continue building a festival that celebrates culture, champions artists and welcomes audiences of all ages to experience the richness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories."

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said the Clancestry festival would appeal to Queenslanders and visitors of all ages, and from all backgrounds.

“In 2026, Clancestry returns with a vibrant program of music legends and stellar performances from emerging and established Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, sharing stories and celebrating the art of storytelling,” Minister Langbroek said.

“Aligned with priorities in our 10-year arts and culture strategy, Queensland's Time to Shine, the Crisafulli Government is proud to support QPAC, providing opportunities, stages and spaces to showcase the exceptional work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and companies."

Clancestry's program of free and low-cost events will be announced in May.