QPAC Presents THE BIGGER PICTURE Next Month

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has announced the compelling performance The Bigger Picture on Wednesday 31 May 2023 in the Concert Hall as part of Reconciliation Week.



A multi-talented storyteller, wordsmith and leader, Sachém anchors his contemporary sound in music and spoken word poetry, weaving in theatrical elements of dance, visual projection, and film to bring to life a hard-hitting, self-empowered theatre show that celebrates First Nations lives.



Since the release of his EP, Part of the Picture, in 2021, the rapper, singer and poet has travelled Australia and the world, and most recently signed to revered hip-hop label Elefant Traks. Sachém's new body of work explores and dissects the reasons, motivations, and stories behind his creative output. The Bigger Picture is the second chapter: a hard-hitting, self-empowered theatre show that dives deep into stories of disconnection and reconnection.



"The Bigger Picture was inspired by my desire to expand with community; most call it a collaboration. In 2020, I worked alongside Matt Hsu in a collaborative song paying homage to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and this really showed me what is possible when artists combine their passion work," he said.



"In 2022 I travelled the world to see family in hopes that I could consolidate my thoughts enough to write some new music. When I got back home to Meanjin, I assembled Matt Hsu, (rapper) Nerve, and some of Australia's best musicians to create my follow up EP The Bigger Picture, however it was clear that people would not understand the true scale of a work like this, especially in Australia, unless I put it in front of them."



The Aboriginal and African-American artist's unique sound is born from his life experiences growing up between Adelaide and Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island), where he listened to the stories told by his grandmother, aunties, uncles, and parents.



"I think that this project is a great example of what's possible when you bring grassroots talent and community together," Sachém said.



"It's the combination of silky spoken word poetry, emotional short story film, light design, booming orchestral arrangements and the fine touches of theatre truly highlight my relationship to the world, community, and myself."



Joining Sachém for the theatre production of The Bigger Picture is the award-winning 22-piece Matt Hsu's Obscure Orchestra.



Beginning as Matt's solo multi-instrumental offbeat tinkering, Matt Hsu's Obscure Orchestra has grown to one of Australia's most respected ensembles. Challenging the pomp and formality of classical orchestras, the group is a DIY anti-racist ensemble underpinned by community-minded inclusivity, comprising of 20+ BIPOC, First Nations, disabled, non-binary and trans artists.



Hsu is looking forward to his Obscure Orchestra taking to QPAC's Concert Hall stage.



"The theatre elements, the music itself, the graphics, the street culture on a stage; it doesn't happen like that, that often. Places like performing arts centres don't typically have hip hop artists come in and do a big show like this," he said.



Sachém agrees with Matt's reflections and is excited about what the QPAC audience can take home from the experience.



"Spoken word poetry doesn't have to be in the back rooms of the state library anymore, hip hop doesn't only exist within the nightclub scene and theatre can be whatever the artist makes it. We're breaking the stereotypes of where we are told to be. We're truly seeing The Bigger Picture and hope the audience can too," he said.



A pre-concert Q&A will be held with Sachém, Dr Matt Hsu, Creative Producer Nicole Reilly and other artists and creatives involved with the making of the show. Emceed by Dr Chelsea Watego, audiences are invited to hear about the artist stories woven with music, culture, and personal journeys behind The Bigger Picture.



This poignant and celebratory performance will hit QPAC's Concert Hall on 31 May 2023. Tickets are on sale now via qpac.com.au or 136 246. Sachém's EP, The Bigger Picture, will be released on streaming platforms on the same day.