MONET IN PARIS - The French Impressionists Alive Comes to Brisbane

From the team that brought Van Gogh Alive to Australia, Grande Experiences and Andrew Kay present Monet in Paris, a multi-sensory experience celebrating Claude Monet and the world's most renowned artists of the Impressionist era. Housed in the purpose built Le Grand Palais, Northshore, this new immersive event will make its global debut in Brisbane on Wednesday, 7th June for a strictly limited season. Tickets on sale via monetinparis.com.au from 9 March.

Monet in Paris is a super-scale, arts and entertainment experience for the whole family to enjoy. Visitors will accompany some of the world's most fearless artists of their time on an exhilarating adventure across 19th century bohemian Paris and the lush countryside of France. Young and old will be plunged into Monet's Water Lilies and dance with Degas' ballerinas in this stunning explosion of life, light and colour. Art meets technology as breath-taking paintings are projected on an enormous scale, illuminating the loose brushwork of Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Berthe Morisot, Mary Cassatt and many more.

Housed in the spectacular Grand Palais, a 250-metre square custom designed super-scaled marquee, featuring six transformative break-out spaces, bars, a café and gift shop, visitors will experience a 360-degree immersion into Monet's world. Designed by Australian theatre designer, Anna Cordingley, Le Grand Palais is one of the biggest portable exhibition buildings in the world.

At the centre of Le Grand Palais and the heart of Monet in Paris is Grande Experiences' state-of-the-art SENSORY4 technology; an immersive gallery combining with a tailored exhibition space to allow projection of enormous crystal-clear images. Set to a powerful classical score and showcasing the full breadth of the Impressionist movement, a stunning display of iconic, inspirational images transforms the world around you as you lose yourself in the vibrant colours and intricate details of the Impressionists' works.

The Grand Palais will be built as energy efficient as possible. The walls will be made from insulated sandwich panels, built to lessen heat loss and lessen energy consumption for heating and cooling. The roofing will also be made from a specially coated PVC that prevents the heat passing through the roof and keeps the structure below cool.

"The team at Grande Experiences are absolutely thrilled to premiere Monet in Paris in Brisbane in June. Produced in the same immersive multi-sensory format as the hugely successful Van Gogh Alive, this very new and unique experience will captivate and enthral audiences young and old as we enjoy many of the colourful works of art from the French Masters of the 19th century, combined with a wonderful musical score and special aromas permeating throughout the venue," said Bruce Peterson - Founder & CEO, Grande Experiences.

"After the runaway success of our national tour of Van Gogh Alive, we are thrilled to bring this completely new experience with even more breath-taking immersive spaces, to Brisbane first. Audiences loved Van Gogh Alive and we look forward to opening the doors of our spectacular new venue, Le Grand Palais in June and welcoming them to the wonderful world of Monet In Paris," - Andrew Kay - Producer, Monet In Paris.

Monet in Paris is powered by Mitsubishi Motors. Shaun Westcott, Mitsubishi Motors Australia's CEO said, "We are delighted to be the presenting partner of Monet in Paris. This partnership further cements Mitsubishi Motors Australia's support of the arts and entertainment industry, giving the community an opportunity to be immersed in the intricate details of Impressionist masterpieces. Seeing Monet's iconic Water Lilies and Degas' ballerinas come to life will surely be an unforgettable experience for all."