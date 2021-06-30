Harry Potter Trivia Will Come to The Store Of Requirement in July

Little Did J. K. Rowling know the global phenomena she was creating when she penned the first Harry Potter book. Do you know what year that book was released or indeed the name of it? It was 1997 and the book was "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone". Whether you're Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin now is the time to test your trivia! Ben Sorensen, comedian, super host and all-round big brain will host "Wingardium Triviosa" Harry Potter trivia night this coming July at the Store of Requirement.



Running for two hours Master of Banter and Potions, Ben Sorensen is known locally for Tuesday Trivia at the Belgium Beer Cafe and is generally considered to be "master of all things trivia". Being held over two sessions, guests are invited to bring their phone fully charged and to dress in their best house colours or Cosplay. There will be two sessions and everyone is welcome - even muggles, which if you know your Harry Potter is speak for mere mortals!

The store itself has a plethora of Potter for the avid enthusiast while guests can sip on delicious Butterscotch Brew and other tasty goodies whilst quizzing. The express High-Tea upgrade option is just what's needed as we enjoy our post lockdown freedoms. This event will tour regionally through July and August.

Trivia questions will surround the books and movies that centre around the boy who lived.

Tickets are $49 (Witch includes a $5 voucher - see what we did there?) and the event will be held upstairs at The Store Of Requirement in this uniquely themed space. For more information visit www.bensorensen.com.au or www.thestoreofrequirement.com.au.