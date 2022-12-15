Full Company Announced For Brisbane Season of HAMILTON

The producers of the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical HAMILTON have confirmed the full company today for the Brisbane season, opening at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC (Queensland Performing Arts Centre), beginning January 27, 2023.

Led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, the production will welcome First Nations performer Callan Purcell in the pivotal role of Hamilton's friend and nemesis Aaron Burr, while NIDA graduate Wern Mak will join the company in the dual roles of John Laurens and Hamilton's son Philip.

Brisbane's own Sami Afuni will also tour with the production to his home town to play Hercules Mulligan and James Madison.

Brent Hill who originated the role of King George in Australia will return to the company for the Brisbane season of the show.

The remaining current Australian company will continue in the production in Brisbane including Martha Berhane as Eliza Hamilton, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

They are joined by Kyla Bartholomeusz, Shewit Belay, Justin Bryant, Olivia Carniato, Celine Cleveland, Lachlan Dearing, Simon Fairweather, Alexander Ferguson, Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga'aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, Zelia Rose, Emmy Saheki, Trevor Santos, Tainga Savage, Jas Smith-Sua, Dayton Tavares, Romina Villafranca and Zachary Webster completing the Australian company.

HAMILTON's Australian producer Michael Cassel commented "I am hugely excited by the cast we have assembled for the Brisbane season of HAMILTON. Led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, this cast of fresh faces and experienced hands will do a remarkable job of bringing this global phenomenon to life for audiences in Queensland. It is an incredible honour to invite a First Nations performer to take over the role of Aaron Burr for the first time and we are so excited to see Callan shine in this pivotal role."

The Brisbane season of HAMILTON at QPAC is currently on sale and the production must leave Australia following the conclusion of the Brisbane season in April 2023.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

A filmed version of the original Broadway cast was released on Disney+ on 3 July 2020.

The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.