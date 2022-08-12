Final Tickets On Sale For LOVE LUST LOST at The Valley Dockyards

Final tickets are now on sale for Love Lust Lost, the immersive adventure in residence at "The Valley Dockyards", Fortitude Valley.

Love Lust Lost tells a story of longing and desire, sacrifice and surrender, avarice and passion. It will transport and enthral you in every way possible as you navigate through a selection of 38 film-set style designed spaces with a cast of seven stellar performers encompassing music and theatre, soundscapes and song, spoken word and dance, circus and film, scent and taste.

In this scintillating, adults-only immersive adventure, Australia's leaders in immersive theatre-making, Broad Encounters, take on timeless tales by Jules Verne, Hans Christian Anderson and Joseph Conrad, in a collision that promises an intricate and enthralling underworld of terrible sacrifice, sweet surrender, lost souls and a whole lot of fun.

"Entering the world of 'LOVE LUST LOST' is truly like entering a new realm - as stories unfold left and right, and the surroundings, mimicking that of a ship out at sea, are at times unsettlingly convincing."

Creative Director, Kirsten Siddle said, "It has been a thrill to present the world premiere of our audacious new 'submersive' production in our home city. Love Lust Lost has continued to evolve over the season and the response to our fun-fuelled subterranean world has been phenomenal. We are excited to announce we will now play on until the end of September. But be warned, these WILL be our final Brisbane dates, for our Valley venue has been sold and Love Lust Lost will set sail for Southern waters."

Brisbane, DO NOT miss out on your final chance to see Australia's leaders in immersive theatre strut their stuff. Get amongst it and get aboard Love Lust Lost before it's too late.