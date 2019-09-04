Final Seats On Sale And Just Two Weeks To Go To Queensland Premiere Of MURIEL'S WEDDING

Final seats are on sale tomorrow for the highly acclaimed Australian musical, Muriel's Wedding the Musical, set to light up Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Lyric Theatre from 19 September 2019, with official opening night 21 September.

The countdown is on with just two weeks to go for audiences to experience the Queensland premiere and strictly limited six-week season of this multi-award-winning musical produced by Global Creatures.

The final release of tickets will be on sale from Thursday 5 September at 9.00am at www.qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.

Winner of five Helpmann Awards (2018), seven Sydney Theatre Awards (2018), an Awgie Award (2018), the 2018 David Williamson Prize and an ARIA Award Nomination (2018), Muriel's Wedding the Musical celebrated its world premiere in Sydney in November 2017. This year the show garnered two further Helpmann Award nominations: Natalie Abbott for Best Female Actor in a Musical and Pippa Grandison for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

The production will close its acclaimed return season in Sydney this Sunday 8 September, following a season at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne where it opened to rapturous reviews:

Leading the cast is Natalie Abbott playing the much-loved lead role of Muriel Heslop. The Herald Sun said "Natalie Abbott is radiant as Muriel. And her grinning enthusiasm is utterly infectious". The role of Muriel's best friend Rhonda is played by Queenslander, Stefanie Jones (Les Misérables, The Sound of Music, Dreamlover, Once the Musical) who also received accolades for her performance, with the Herald Sun saying, "Stefanie Jones is an intense and vivid presence".

The cast also includes David James (The Boy From Oz, The Sound of Music) as Bill Heslop, Pippa Grandison (Mary Poppins, We Will Rock You) as Betty Heslop, Jacob Warner (The Merchant of Venice, Romeo and Juliet) as Perry Heslop, Caleb Vines (The Wizard of Oz, How To Train Your Dragon) as Malcolm Heslop and Manon Gunderson-Briggs (Muriel's Wedding The Musical original Sydney season) as Joanie Heslop.

Laura Murphy (played Janine in Muriel's Wedding the Musical original Sydney season) plays the role of Tania Degano, Imogen Moore (Oklahoma!, Anything Goes) as Janine Nuttall and Catty Hamilton (MAMMA MIA!) as Cheryl Moochmore. Jaime Hadwen (Muriel's Wedding the Musical original Sydney season) plays Agnetha Fältskog with Laura Bunting (Wicked, Mary Poppins) playing Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Maxwell Simon (Green Day's American Idiot, The Boy From Oz) as Björn Ulvaeus and Evan Lever (Anything Goes, La Cage Aux Folles) as Benny Andersson.

Chelsea Plumley (Sunset Boulevard, Grease) plays the role of Deidre Chambers, Brice Nobes is played by Jarrod Griffiths (professional debut) with Stephen Madsen (Muriel's Wedding the Musical original Sydney season) as Alexander Shkuratov, Dave Eastgate (Doctor, Open Slather) as Ken Blundell and Kenneth Moraleda (Muriel's Wedding the Musical original Sydney season) as Charlie Chan.

The stellar creative team behind the critically acclaimed production is led by award winning theatre director Simon Phillips, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, choreographer Andrew Hallsworth, lighting designer Trent Suidgeest, sound designer Michael Waters, music supervisor, orchestrations, arrangements and additional music by Isaac Hayward.

Muriel's Wedding the Musical is a theatrical version of PJ Hogan's iconic hit film, updated to today by the writer himself with music and lyrics by Australian award winning songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall with additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson written for ABBA.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Brisbane Stories

More Hot Stories For You