Disney's Pixar Putt To Extend It's Stay At Little Stanley Street

Australia's most talked about mini-golf sensation, Pixar Putt, is extending its stay for a further three weeks, with more time for some mini-golf fun. Pixar Putt tee'd off at South Bank in the Christmas holidays and due to popular demand is extending its stay until 28 February.

The bright and colourful course has transformed Little Stanley Street into a Pixar fan's ultimate fantasy world. Tickets go on sale today at 9:00am Local time, via pixarputt.com.au

This immersive, open-air mini-golf experience is made up of interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, A Bug's Life, Wall-E and Inside Out.

Pixar Putt at South Bank has five brand-new holes including one inspired by Disney and Pixar's new movie Soul, which takes audiences on a journey from the streets of New York City, to the cosmic realms, to discover the answers to life's most important questions! Other new holes include Pixar's recent hit Onward which features 'Guinevere' the van; a new Toy Story 4 hole featuring Benson the ventriloquist puppet henchman; and completely redesigned holes inspired by Pixar favourites, Ratatouille and Coco.

Another exciting addition that has proved very popular so far this summer is an extension to opening hours for over 18s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Pixar Putt After Dark is open from 7:00pm till close (last entry at 8:45pm).

Pixar Putt patrons can take advantage of Ticketek's world-leading partnership with Afterpay. Available via the Ticketek app or website, Afterpay is the world's largest buy-now-pay-later service, offering fans greater flexibility to pay for tickets in four equal instalments and secure their tee-off with the first payment.

Following Pixar Putt's overwhelming popularity in 2019 and to comply with COVID Safe protocols, booking online and in advance is strongly recommended for patrons to secure a preferred tee-off time. Door sales will be possible (cashless only), but subject to session availability.