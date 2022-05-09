CURIOCITY BRISBANE Returns To Ignite Imagination In 2022

Ignite your curiosity this winter as Brisbane transforms into an urban oasis of science and art when Curiocity Brisbane returns from 24 June to 10 July 2022.

A key pillar of World Science Festival Brisbane programming, Curiocity Brisbane will energise the cultural heart of Brisbane city with a world of discovery over 17 days of immersive science, art and technology, inspiring curious minds of all ages during the Queensland winter school holidays.

Award winning artists, scientists, engineers, designers, students and storytellers have created 20 physical and digital installations, known as Curiocity Artworks, that will challenge and delight visitors of all ages.

From giant bird nests, Antarctic icebergs, shapeshifting wildlife, the courtship rituals of an Australian spider, a robot's stream of consciousness plus many more, the artworks will bring scientific concepts to life.

Spread across South Bank and South Brisbane's Cultural Precinct along a free, 5km walking trail, visitors will have the chance to get outdoors and explore this multi-sensory experience that encourages you to think, feel, listen, and question. Curiocity Brisbane artworks will also be brought to life through a series of workshops and talks with the artists.

The anticipated annual spectacle is presented by Queensland Museum Network as part of World Science Festival Brisbane and was rescheduled after flooding events impacted its planned delivery in March this year.

Queensland Museum Network CEO Jim Thompson said exploring the installations of Curiocity Brisbane is an extremely engaging and thought-provoking way for people to consider some of the biggest and bravest ideas shaping our world.

"In March, in the wake of the serious flooding events, we shifted World Science Festival Brisbane online to deliver a virtual program. Thousands of people joined us online and I am now delighted that the curious minds of Brisbane and beyond can come together in person to walk the trail and feel the energy and creativity of Curiocity Brisbane," Dr Thompson said.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said connection and collaboration between art and science is at the heart of World Science Festival Brisbane.

"Curiocity Brisbane is a creative platform to showcase the power of combining art, science and technology," Minister Enoch said.

"The imaginative minds behind these curiosities come from a tapestry of artistic backgrounds including sound artists, engineers, multimedia artists, lecturers, and gamers, coming together to tell their stories and present their ideas.

"Visitors have the opportunity to interact with selected Curiocity artworks using their smart phones and to view the installations from different perspectives by meeting the artists.

"The Queensland Government has committed $9 million for the World Science Festival Brisbane from 2022 to 2024 to engage Queenslanders with hands on science and to grow our reputation as a leader in delivering exciting cultural events."

Brisbane artist, academic and Curiocity Brisbane Curator Jay Younger said visitors can expect to be delighted by a surprising mix of artworks, waiting to be discovered by curious minds.

"Curiocity Brisbane is a world-class experience, featuring creations from prominent Australian artists in the field of art, science and technology who are at times in direct scientific collaboration," Jay said.

"As a key part of World Science Festival Brisbane programming, it was devastating to see Curiocity Brisbane postponed earlier this year due to the flood. The delay has done nothing but heighten our excitement in highlighting the important and wonderful relationship between art and science that is the key feature of Curiocity Brisbane.

"I am also thrilled for the students who have been working so hard with our artists though the Curiocity Schools Challenge to be able to see their impressive creations showcased to the public."

Highlights include Georgie Pinn's OCHE/ECHO, a part interactive sculpture, part giant storyteller at South Bank's Riverside Green that uses live generative animation, high-end facial capture technology and projection-mapped storytelling to help people put themselves in the picture.

At the State Library Green, Carol McGregor creates a space for physical reflection in Acknowledging Place; a large-scale sculpture of Cottonwood Tree leaves in the colours of the Aboriginal flag where people gather for artist led creative activations focusing on the Aboriginal history of this place.

Luminous Threads by Kirsten Baade combines the artisanal craft of embroidery with modern fibre optic technology that changes colour and intensity at Queensland Museum's Whale Mall.

Composer Erik Griswold joins forces with social scientist Rebecca Cunningham to create Sounding Tides at Riverside Green, a kinetic sculpture that translates 40 years of data into sound and asks whether we can hear the climate changing.

Other artworks explore the intersection of art and science by pairing electronic music with the mating call of frogs; filmmaking with DNA extraction; and ancient ocean biology with augmented reality and science fiction.

In further sciency celebration, the iconic Night of the Nerds will also run as part of a World Science Festival Brisbane program, for two sessions on Saturday 2 July 2022 at Brisbane's iconic Powerhouse.

Hosted by Mark Humphries, World Science Festival Brisbane's Night of the Nerds will see two all-star teams of scientists, tech heads and funny people battle through a series of challenges in the ultimate nerd showdown. Tickets will be available at worldsciencefestival.com.au from Monday 16 May 2022.

Tourism and Innovation Minister Stirling Hinchliffe welcomed the rescheduling of Curiocity Brisbane to June.

"Curiocity Brisbane is a unique and very popular event with the city's visitors and tourism operators," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"Last year, Curiocity contributed more than $2 million to Brisbane's visitor economy benefitting accommodation and transport providers, cafes, restaurants and tourism experiences.

"Brisbane's warm winter weather is also great time of year for visitors to discover the many tourism experiences on the city's doorstep from the stunning Moreton Bay Islands to the world-famous Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the exciting mix of science with outdoor art installations would encourage locals and visitors of all ages to explore Brisbane.

"Brisbane is known for its spectacular weather all year round, especially our winters, so this is the perfect time to explore the installations," Cr Schrinner said.

"With new dates coinciding with the school holidays, Curiocity Brisbane will also be a fun and engaging way to keep the children entertained by exploring the wonders of science, art and technology.

"After a tough start to 2022, I know we are more than ready to feel the energy that Curiocity Brisbane will bring to South Bank Parklands and the city's cultural precincts."

Keep up to date with Curiocity Brisbane news and World Science Festival Brisbane program information by subscribing for updates at worldsciencefestival.com.au

Artworks and Artists

BOTANICAL GARDENS, GOODWILL BRIDGE, South Bank and CBD

City Symphony - QMF and Textile Audio

TRAIL Sites located at City Botanic Gardens, Goodwill Bridge, Queensland Gardens and Queen Street Mall.

CurioCreatures (QR code- Collect them all) - Alinta Krauth & Jason Nelson (EphemerLab)

TRAIL Collect all 15 across South Bank, the Goodwill Bridge,and Queen Street Mall

SOUTHBANK

Mirage Project (Iceberg) - David Burrows & Australian Antarctic Program

OHCE/ECHO - Georgie Pinn with guest creators MacGregor State High School

Sounding Tides - Erik Griswold & Rebecca Cunningham

The Wandering Birds Have Returned to the River (Even Bernice) - Seth Ellis & Michelle Vine with guest creators Lota State High School

Amphisonic - Panos Curos

The Origins of Art I and II - Maria-Fernanda Cardoso

DE-CAY-dence - Donna Davis

Communing With Robots - Peter Thiedeke

In the Air - Priscilla Bracks & Gavin Sade (Music: Greg Jenkins and Gavin Sade)

CULTURAL PRECINCT