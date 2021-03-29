Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COME FROM AWAY Cancels Performances Through April 1 Due to Brisbane Lockdown

Performances set for Easter weekend, April 3 and 4, 2021, have also been cancelled.

Mar. 29, 2021  
The Premier recently announced that Brisbane is going into lockdown for three days from 5pm today. Because of this, QPAC has made the decision to cancel all performances of Come From Away through April 1, 2021.

Performances set for Easter weekend, April 3 and 4, 2021, have also been cancelled.

"Further to the Premier's announcement that Greater Brisbane is in lockdown for three days from 5pm today, all performances for [Come From Away] until (and including) Thursday 1 April 2021 are cancelled," the announcement reads.

"Due to this fast-changing environment and to ensure certainty for our patrons, performances over the Easter weekend (3 and 4 April 2021) will also not be proceeding. We will be in touch with all impacted [Come From Away] patrons over the coming days."

Stay up to date on all further announcements on QPAC's Twitter page at https://twitter.com/QPAC.


