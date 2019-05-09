CAMERATA Hits The Road This June

Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra, promises an exceptional evening out for regional Queenslanders this June, as they present Camerata Live!

Known for their adventurous programming, and building on a highly successful 2018 tour of Western Queensland, Camerata will present a program where the words contemporary and classic sit side by side, bringing together new Australian music with great classical music heroes.

The concert is designed to provide regional audiences with an enjoyable night out for the whole family, without needing to travel beyond their own communities.

With investment from the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation, Camerata has commissioned a new work from emerging composer, Samuel Dickenson. This piece will have its world premiere on this tour featuring in the concert program in each community. Mr Dickenson has recently travelled to Fraser Island (K'gari) as the source of inspiration for this new work a focus of which is the shipwreck of the NZHS Maheno, which lies aground on 75 Mile Beach.

Camerata's Artistic Director, Brendan Joyce said, "The commissioning process, now in its 5th year, is very close to our hearts. We are so excited to be building a catalogue of Queensland stories told through music. I love the fact that we are able to give world premieres not on concert hall stages in the city but rather in towns across Queensland".

Camerata's fine musicians will also engage school groups and local musicians in a series of workshops and performances while in each community. Camerata's education officer and principal second violinist Jonny Ng, recently travelled to Caloundra, Gympie, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Gladstone to meet with teachers and discuss how the program can specially tailor content for each location. Local students and musicians will also join the Camerata onstage as part of the evening concert program.

After great success in 2018 Camerata will again include kindergarten performances as part of their tour itinerary, performing a specially designed concert for 4 and 5 year olds in a fun and interactive performance.

Camerata's Education Officer, Jonny Ng said "Our education program is designed to engage with students and emerging talent in a supportive environment where musicians of all levels and abilities have the opportunity to work side by side and create and share the joy of music".

Unique to Camerata, the ensemble also will deliver a concert program in aged care and respite care facilities. Over the years, Camerata has developed an engaging program for residents who delight in a chamber orchestra performing in their facility.

As part of this tour Camerata is pleased to announce a new collaboration, for the first time performing with critically acclaimed The Australian Voices choir when they are in Gympie.

Performing without a conductor, Camerata's players have established a reputation for passionate, exciting performances that engage audiences of all ages, whatever their experience.

This tour is made possible with the generous support of the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation and the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

TOUR DETAILS

CALOUNDRA

Friday 21 June @ 7:30pm, The Events Centre, Caloundra

Tickets available: www.theeventscentre.com.au or 07 5491 4240

GYMPIE - Featuring The Australian Voices

Saturday 22 June @ 7:30pm, Gympie Civic Centre

Tickets available: www.qtix.com.au or 136 246

HERVEY BAY

Sunday 23 June @ 4:00pm, Fraser Coast Cultural Centre - City Park

Tickets: Free Entry

Register: www.ourfrasercoast.com.au or 07 4197 4206

GLADSTONE

Wednesday 26 June @ 7:00pm, Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

Tickets available: www.gladstoneentertainment.com or 07 4972 2822

BUNDABERG

Saturday 29 June @ 7:30pm, Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Tickets available: www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au or 07 4130 4100





