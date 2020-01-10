Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Brazil Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Brazil Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Melhor Ator (Musical) (Best Actor)

Mateus Ribeiro - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante (Musical) (Best Featured Actor)

Beto Sargentelli - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa

Melhor Ator/Atriz Alternante, Cover ou Substituto/a (Musical) (Best Understudy)

Nay Fernandes - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Ator/Atriz Revelação (Best Actor/Actrees Revelation)

Nicole Rosemberg - ZORRO, NASCE UMA LENDA - 033 Rooftop

Melhor Atriz (Musical) (Best Actress)

Carol Costa - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante (Musical) (Best Featured Actress)

Andrezza Massei - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Cenografia (Musical) (Best Set Design )

Eron Reigota e Bruno Anselmo - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Coreografia Original (Musical) (Best Original Chjoreography)

Gabriel Malo - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Desenho de Luz (Musical) (Best Lighting Design)

Fran Barros - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Desenho de Som (Musical) (Best Sound Design )

Gastón Briski - ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander

Melhor Direção de um Musical (Best Direction)

Zé Henrique de Paula - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Elenco (Musical) (Best Ensemble Cast )

CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Figurino (Musical) (Best Costume Design)

Fábio Namatame - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Música e Letras Originais (Musical) (Best Original Song & Music)

Fernanda Maia - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Musical (Best Musical)

A ESCOLA DO ROCK - Teatro Santander

Melhor Musical Brasileiro (Best Brazilian Musical)

CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Orquestração/Direção Musical/Arranjo Original (Musical) (Best Orquestration/Musical Direction)

Fernanda Maia, Rafa Miranda - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Texto Original (Musical) (Best Original Libreto)

Zé Henrique de Paula, Fernanda Maia - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

Melhor Versão Brasileira (Musical) (Best Brazilian Version)

Mariana Elizabetsky & Victor Mühlethaler - BILLY ELLIOT - Teatro Alfa

Melhor Visagismo (Musical) (Best)

Fábio Namatame - CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL - Teatro Opus

