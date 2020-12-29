VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Ends Virtual Season With WHEN CORPUS MORIETUR

Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro ends its its Virtual Season 'The Municipal Door Open Online Season' with the Italian Opera Masters Series with the participation of members of the #TMRJ Choir.

Featured the play 'When Corpus Morietur' by Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868), a composer who gained international fame due to the high artistic quality of his almost 40 operas. All of them were composed during their youth in an astonishing period of only 19 years, between 1810 and 1829.

After declaring their retirement from operas, at the age of 37, eventually composing sacred music, and also getting great Success in his works thanks to his extraordinary genius. When Corpus Morietur, written for voices in the chapel, is a supplication to paradise and eternal life, and integrates the Stabat Mater, composed for soloists, choir and orchestra.

Music Direction, Maestro titular of the Municipal Theatre Choir: Jésus Figueiredo

Roadmap and Direction: Julianna Santos

Audio Edition: Daniel Albuquerque

Video Editing: Daniel Soares

Check out the video below!