House of Oz Brings Australian Talent to Brazil in July

Thanks to a new partnership between Polo Cultural in Brazil and House of Oz, the work of three Australian artists will be showcased to Brazilian audiences in this innovative inaugural “Festival within a Festival”.

Opening the festival on July 3 will be Adelaide's Lewis Major and his dance company with Triptych, a visually extraordinary piece in three parts – an interplay of light, sound, movement, form and feeling. Guaranteed to stir the senses, this work has won over 12 awards internationally.

On Friday July 11 A House of Oz Gala evening at Theatre B32 will see the Adelaide based contemporary circus group, Gravity and Other Myths, perform their mesmerising show, Ten Thousand Hours showing just what humans can achieve with persistence, practice and precision. The group will tour to Campignas and Jundiai too. A multi-award winning, “breathtaking” show.

There will also be a large-scale 30-day installation of visual artist, Lisa Roet's, iconic Golden Monkey on the façade of the B32 building on Avenida Faria Lima, home to leading global companies including Meta. Roet is an Australian primatologist, with a three decade career that has won her international acclaim for her powerful investigations into the complex interface between humans and other primates. Her work is epic in scale, surprising and meaningful, examining climate change, evolution and creationism and the relationship between science and art. Her work has been shown in China, Australia, UK, New Zealand, Europe and the USA.

House of Oz's cultural partnership with Polo Cultural marks the organisation's first major step towards global expansion. The two organisations are united by a shared mission: to take the arts of their countries to the world.

Polo Cultural, founded in 1998, was invited by the Government of the State of São Paulo to develop a three-year internationalisation plan focused on the Edinburgh Festivals. With a track record of hiring over 10,000 artists, operating in more than 10 cities, and reaching audiences across all 26 Brazilian states, Polo Cultural has established itself as a leading force in Brazil's arts scene.

Georgie Black, Founder and Creative Director of House of Oz says, “We are thrilled to be able to bring our fabulous artists to Brazil and are so excited for the invitation from Polo Cultural to be part of their culturally rich festival. It's a very significant step for us – our first foray outside of the Australia/UK pathway and very much the first step on our mission for global reach. We hope that our festival will represent the start of an important cultural relationship between Australia and Brazil, leading to wonderfully paved pathways for Australian and Brazilian artists, audiences and stakeholders alike!”.

Marcelo Sollero, Director of Polo Cultural says, “House of Oz was a truly enchanting experience in Edinburgh. The performances, the artists, and the entire aesthetic were of singular beauty. After watching Triptych and Ten Thousand Hours, it became clear to me how important it was to bring this work to Brazil. Georgie's curatorship is exceptional. We are deeply honoured to have the House of Oz as part of our festival.”

