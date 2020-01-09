Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Jefferson McDonald - AVENUE Q - Playhouse Stage Co
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Oliver Wadsworth - RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Ariana Papaleo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Connie Castanzo - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY
Best Choreogaphy (all venues)
Ashley DeLane Burger - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group
Best Costume Design (all venues)
Howard Tsvi Kaplan - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre
Best Director of a Musical
James Barry - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group
Best Director of a Play
Margaret E. Hall - RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY
Best Ensemble (Professional)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse
Best Featured Actor Musical
Luis Herrera - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse
Best Featured Actor Play
Grayson Powell - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre
Best Featured Actress Musical
Jaygee Macapugay - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group
Best Featured Actress Play
Ellen Cribbs - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design (all venues)
David Sexton - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse
Best Musical (professional)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Co
Best New Musical
ROCK AND ROLL MAN - Berkshire Theatre Group
Best New Play
RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre
Best Play (professional)
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY
Best Scenic Design
Tim Clow - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Co
Best Sound Design (all venues)
Thomas Rosati - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse
Outstanding Musical Production
IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse
Outstanding Play Production
AMERICA V. 2.1: THE SAD DEMISE & EVENTUAL EXTINCTION OF THE AMERICAN NEGRO - Barrington Stage Company
Theater of the Year
Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Co
