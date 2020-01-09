Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Jefferson McDonald - AVENUE Q - Playhouse Stage Co

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Oliver Wadsworth - RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Ariana Papaleo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Connie Castanzo - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY

Best Choreogaphy (all venues)

Ashley DeLane Burger - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group

Best Costume Design (all venues)

Howard Tsvi Kaplan - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre

Best Director of a Musical

James Barry - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group

Best Director of a Play

Margaret E. Hall - RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY

Best Ensemble (Professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse

Best Featured Actor Musical

Luis Herrera - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse

Best Featured Actor Play

Grayson Powell - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre

Best Featured Actress Musical

Jaygee Macapugay - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Berkshire Theatre Group

Best Featured Actress Play

Ellen Cribbs - MISS BENNET CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design (all venues)

David Sexton - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse

Best Musical (professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Co

Best New Musical

ROCK AND ROLL MAN - Berkshire Theatre Group

Best New Play

RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre

Best Play (professional)

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY

Best Scenic Design

Tim Clow - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Co

Best Sound Design (all venues)

Thomas Rosati - IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse

Outstanding Musical Production

IN THE HEIGHTS - Park Playhouse

Outstanding Play Production

AMERICA V. 2.1: THE SAD DEMISE & EVENTUAL EXTINCTION OF THE AMERICAN NEGRO - Barrington Stage Company

Theater of the Year

Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Co

