Wheelock Family Theatre Postpones THE LITTLE PRINCE

Wheelock Family Theatre has announced the postponement of upcoming performances of The Little Prince.

The theatre has released the following statement:

We, alongside you, have been following the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). As the health and well-being of our community is our top priority, we are postponing our upcoming production of The Little Prince and cancelling all spring Education programs through the end of April.

We continue to monitor the ongoing developments of COVID-19. We are currently planning to move forward with our production of Bud, Not Buddy and will work with any patron whose plans have changed due to COVID-19 to exchange or refund tickets.

Currently, there have not been any reported cases of COVID-19 within the Wheelock Family Theatre and Boston University communities. However, we find it crucial to join our Boston community members and partake in the preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the safety of our community. We deeply appreciate our patrons, artists, teachers, and students, who have already committed to our spring programming.

We are aware that any change to programming significantly affects the lives and livelihoods of artists, teachers, students, and parents, particularly at a time when arts organizations and schools across the nation are closing due to COVID-19. If you are in a position to give, please consider donating your ticket or tuition to Wheelock Family Theatre to support artists and teachers or to our Education Scholarship Program to support students and parents during this unprecedented time.

We appreciate that, under normal circumstances, the performing arts offer safe spaces for community members to come together, reflect, and heal. We look forward to offering these shared experiences for all of our families as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. We wish you all health and wellness in the meantime.

If you have registered for an Education Class during March or April Vacation:

Members of our education team will be in touch to provide full refunds and/or work with you to provide a credit for a future program. The education staff can be reached at (617) 353-2994 or at WFTEd@bu.edu

If you have purchased a ticket to The Little Prince, or are a subscriber:

We will follow up shortly with specific run dates. We appreciate your understanding during this time and hope you are able to join us for future performances. The box office can be reached at: (617) 353-3001 or at WFTtix@bu.edu





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You