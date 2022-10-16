Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHISPERING BONES: AN EVENING OF GHOST STORIES to Return for 12th Season

Whispering Bones will be performed in cities throughout the region, including Bennington, VT; Salem, MA; Cambridge, NY; and Schenectady, NY.

Oct. 16, 2022  

Whispering Bones is a mix of classic, creepy and comic ghost stories performed by a talented troop of performers. This year Dr. Betterov-Underhill and Friends will present a new mix of stories, including campfire ghost stories, comic songs, and compelling works by lesser-known masters of the art, such as Vincent O'Sullivan, and will feature a performance of "The Masque of the Red Death" by Edgar Allan Poe. Dr. Erastus Betterov-Underhill will be on hand to promote his fine line of Dead People Products, such as his world-renowned Crème de Menthe Embalming Fluid.

This year Whispering Bones will be performed at venues throughout the region, including: The Bennington Performing Arts Center, Bennington, Vermont; The First Congregational Church of Ashfield, Massachusetts, The Argyle Brewery in the Train Depot in Cambridge, NY; Fort Salem Theater in Salem, Massachusetts; and The Eighth Step, Schenectady NY (Dates and further information on venues below.)

"Some of the best ghost stories touch on social issues," says Kelvin Keraga, producer for Whispering Bones. "But they also touch us on a deep and personal level. We witness people who encounter the unexpected and unexplainable, and respond with horror, greed, jealousy, sorrow, anger, or love. Some stories are simply dances in the graveyard, with laughter and singing to remind us not to start digging our graves-at least not yet!"

Specifics regarding performances:

The Argyle Brewery in the Train Depot in Cambridge, NY

Cambridge Train Depot, 6 Broad Street
Cambridge, NY

Thursday, October 27, 7 p.m.

Adults $18 • Children (10-18) $8

TICKETS:
whispering.brownpapertickets.com

Presented by the Argyle Brewery

The Fort Salem Theater

11 E. Broadway
Salem, NY

Adults $18, Children (10-18) $8

Box Office: 418 854 9200

The Bennington Performing Arts Center

331 Main Street
Bennington Vermont

Saturday, October 29 2021, 7 p.m.

Presented by the BPAC

Adults $15 • Children (10-18) $7

TICKETS
802.447.0564
bpacvt.org/tickets

Pauline Productions at the First Congregational Church

429 Main Street (Route 116)
Ashfield, Mass.

Sunday, October 30, 2021, 4 p.m.
Adults $18 • Children $8

TICKETS: Brown Paper Tickets (Whispering Bones Ashfield)

Ashfield Hardware Store

The 8th Step at Proctor's, Schenectady NY

432 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12305

Monday, October 31, 2021 (Halloween), 7 p.m.
Adults $18 • Children (10-18) $8

Further information: www.8thstep.org

Presented by The 8th Step

