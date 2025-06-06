WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and More Set for NPAC 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nantucket Performing Arts Center has revealed a new era of theater, music, dance, comedy and other performing arts, which will begin as the curtain officially rises on the much-anticipated organization. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, NPAC is firmly rooted in its mission to enrich the cultural life of Nantucket by providing a dedicated venue for live performances, creative expression, and educational programming. The center will serve as a collaborative hub for the island’s artistic community, ensuring that Nantucket remains a premier destination for theater, music, dance, and other performing arts. The productions are presented by ACK THEATRE COMPANY, the NPAC’s Theater Company in Residence.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Directed by Amanda Charlton*

with Nina Hellman* and Jeremy Shamos*

July 3-17, 2025



What the Constitution Means to Me is a boundary-breaking play that breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.



Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.



Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades. The New York Times hailed What the Constitution Means to Me as "not just the best play to open on Broadway so far this season, but also the most important."



Nina Hellman is an Obie Award winning actress best known for her work off-Broadway in productions like Greater Clements at Lincoln Center and Trouble in Paradise, for which she received the Obie Award. She also received a Lortel nomination for The Internationalist at the Vineyard Theatre. Nina is the 2025 winner of The New Dramatists Charles Bowden Award for Acting. Her television credits include roles on “The Blacklist” “New Amsterdam”, and “Nurse Jackie”. She appeared in both the film and Netflix series “We Hot American Summer. Niina is an associate artist with The Civilians and serves on the board of Clubbed Thumb. She has performed in many productions on Nantucket and she and her husband, Jeremy Shamos, along with their two teenagers, are summer residents in Sconset. BFA, NYU, Experimental Theatre Wing.



Theatre People, Or the Angel Next Door

by Paul Slade Smith

Directed by Mark Shanahan*

with Joe Delafield, John Rapson (Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables) and Richard Henry

August 1 - 15



This adaptation of Ferenc Molnar’s classic Hungarian farce, Play at the Castle is set in a Newport mansion in 1948, and populated with playwrights, actors, a young starstruck author, and a housekeeper who would like all of them to leave. A comedy that’s in love with theater, about people in love with theater who, in pursuit of a surefire Broadway hit, might have to give reality a rewrite to arrive at a happy ending.



* NPAC Artistic Advisory Board



