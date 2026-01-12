Tinsley Ellis, Kerri Powers and More Set for Spire Center Spring 2026 Shows

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Plymouth’s Spire Center for Performing Arts revealed four new shows for Spring 2026: blues legend Tinsley Ellis on April 17; singer-songwriter Kerri Powers on April 23; Forever Simon & Garfunkel on May 10; and humorist/author Loretta LaRoche on May 17.

Atlanta-based musician Tinsley Ellis takes the stage at The Spire Center on April 17. Known for decades as one of the greatest electric blues-rock guitarists of his generation, he is now also recognized as one of the very best contemporary acoustic blues guitarists, songwriters, and performers in the world. With 2024’s critically acclaimed, Blues Music Award-nominated Naked Truth, Ellis unplugged with his first-ever acoustic album. On it, he mixed his own striking original songs, inspired by Son House, Skip James, Robert Johnson, and Muddy Waters, with a few reinvented covers.

Ellis has shared stages with The Allman Brothers, Warren Haynes, Oliver Wood, Buddy Guy, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic, and more. Over the years, legends including Otis Rush, James Cotton, Gregg Allman, Jimmy Buffett, Son Seals, koko Taylor, and Albert Collins invited Ellis to join them on stage. Mega-star guitarist Joe Bonamassa calls him “a national treasure.”

Singer-songwriter Kerri Powers performs on April 23 as part of the Spire Lobby Series, presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund. Kerri was destined to be a musician from the start. While most kids her age spent their childhoods following frivolous pursuits, she spent hers reading, painting, writing stories, learning guitar, and composing her first songs at the tender age of nine.

She started playing professionally in local coffeehouses throughout her native New England and went on to release several well-received albums in the new millennium, culminating in Faith in the Shadows in 2009. Two of her songs were later featured on the Fox series Rescue Me, starring Denis Leary. After taking time off to get married and raise her young son, she returned to performing, counting among her credits the Boston Folk Festival, Philadelphia Folk Festival, and Telluride Bluegrass Festival, among other prestigious gatherings.

Celebrating the best-selling duo in rock ’n’ roll history, Forever Simon & Garfunkel performs on May 10 as part of the Sunday Serenade Series. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and laser-precise harmony, Sean Altman and Jack Skuller lead the audience on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and even some of Paul Simon’s solo career. Songs include “The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “I Am a Rock,” “The Boxer,” “Homeward Bound,” “Cecilia,” “Hazy Shade of Winter,” “Feeling Groovy,” “Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” “Kodachrome,” and many more.

Award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman (Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize) met on stage in 2010 when they were paired at a variety show to duet “Mrs. Robinson.” The pair has toured as The Everly Set since 2016, celebrating the hits of The Everly Brothers. They formed Forever Simon & Garfunkel in 2020 and tour both acts internationally.

In her book Life Is Short—Wear Your Party Pants, Loretta LaRoche provides the tools to not only reduce feelings of tension, but also to bring joy, passion, and gusto into your life. On May 17, this internationally acclaimed stress expert, humorist, author, speaker, and TV personality brings her energy and enthusiasm to The Spire Center.

Loretta helped pioneer the use of humor as a coping mechanism. She has authored eight best-selling books, starred in seven PBS shows, and shared the stage with former President Bill Clinton, Anthony Robbins, Dr. Phil, Suzie Orman, Arianna Huffington, Quincy Jones, Ellen Degeneres, and more. Her signature humor lies in her ability to observe the absurdities that are so much a part of the human condition and culture, often leading to stress, and helping audiences find the AHA in the HA HA.

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts presents: Tinsley Ellis, Friday, April 17 at 8:00 PM (doors at 7:00 PM); Kerri Powers, Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 PM (doors at 6:30 PM); Forever Simon & Garfunkel, Sunday, May 10 at 3:00 PM (doors at 2:00 PM); and Loretta LaRoche, Sunday, May 17 at 8:00 PM (doors at 7:00 PM).