WAM Theatre Welcomes New Board Members for 2026

WAM Theatre will welcome five new members to its Board of Directors, expanding a dynamic leadership body dedicated to bold artistic expression and social impact. Each appointee is a recognized leader within the Berkshire community and beyond, bringing expertise, lived experience, and a shared commitment to advancing opportunities for women and girls.

At the end of 2025 they welcomed Shela Levante (Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, State Commissioner for the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women), and Bryan Binder (Leads the firm's M&A Advisory practice at Jetty Rock Capital), At the start of 2026 we welcomed Peggy Malumphy (HR Professional and Board Chair of The Boston House), Diana L. Knaebe (Executive Officer of The Brien Center), and Elizabeth Nelson (Multidisciplinary Artist and Communications & Content Producer at Greylock). We were also thrilled to have Carolyn Butler (Community Philanthropist and fundraiser) return to the Board for her third term.

If you have expertise to share and are interested in speaking to WAM about volunteer opportunities including participation in a WAM Theatre Committee working alongside our Team and Board please contact WAM via email at info@wamtheatre.com.

MORE ABOUT OUR NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Bryan Binder

(Treasurer) is a Managing Partner at Jetty Rock Capital, a boutique investment bank specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and private placements, where he guides businesses through complex strategic decisions with clarity and purpose, and leads the firm's M&A Advisory practice. Over his career, Bryan has advised numerous companies on strategic advisory and operational management totaling over $1 billion in deal value, earning a reputation as a trusted advisor recognized for strategic insight, financial expertise, and thoughtful execution. His career spans across multiple sectors including hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, digital commerce, and consumer products. Alongside his partner in life, Kelly Binder, Bryan owns and operates Doctor Sax House, a boutique hotel, restaurant, and bar in Lenox, Massachusetts. Under their leadership, Doctor Sax House has become an acclaimed Berkshires destination, celebrated for its distinctive hospitality experience, artistic events, and commitment to community engagement. Passionate about making a meaningful social impact, Bryan actively supports local arts and nonprofit initiatives. Bryan's involvement with WAM reflects his dedication to supporting the arts, advancing social justice, and empowering women and girls. His commitment aligns deeply with WAM's mission of creating theatre for gender equity, using storytelling to inspire dialogue, and societal change. Bryan lives in the Berkshires with Kelly, their daughter Camille Ivy, and their dog, Bowie. He loves spending time with his family whether it's at home or traveling the world and is always up for a quick surf sesh.

Carolyn Butler

is a Berkshire native whose lifelong connection to the region's arts and culture scene runs deep. With a professional foundation in fundraising and philanthropy—along with experience in finance, public relations, and event planning—she has devoted much of her career to supporting organizations that strengthen communities and elevate meaningful stories. Her relationship with WAM Theatre began long before her return to the Board of Trustees. Drawn to WAM's mission of centering the voices of women and girls and creating opportunities for female theatre artists, Carolyn felt an immediate alignment with the company's values and vision. During her previous six-year tenure on WAM's board, she developed a profound appreciation for the organization's impact—both on stage and throughout the community. Stepping back into this role feels less like a return and more like a continuation of work that truly matters to her. For Carolyn, supporting WAM is about championing a creative home where vital stories can be heard, celebrated, and uplifted. She is honored to once again contribute to a mission that reflects the heart of the Berkshires and the transformative power of theatre.

Shela Levante

(she/her) is a dedicated philanthropist, connector, and advocate committed to advancing equity through the power of community and storytelling. She currently serves as Senior Director of Philanthropic Engagement at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, where she leads a $30 million campaign and oversees strategic communications with alumni and donors. With over a decade of experience in fundraising across higher education and community foundations, Shela brings deep expertise in donor engagement and social impact. A passionate advocate for gender equity, Shela recently chaired the Berkshire County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, where she collaborated with local and state leaders to promote fundamental rights and opportunities for all women and girls. She also co-chairs the Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts, supporting bold, community-driven solutions to gender-based disparities and investing in women's leadership across the region. Outside of her professional and volunteer leadership roles, Shela is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), supporting children navigating the foster care system with compassion and commitment. Originally from Arizona, Shela has proudly called the Berkshires home since 2015. She holds a Master of Public Administration from Northeastern University and a Bachelor's degree in Nonprofit Leadership from Arizona State University. She is a 2024 AFP Leadership Institute cohort member, an active participant in AFP Western Massachusetts and PGGNE, and has been published in The Volunteer Management Report and the Journal of Education Advancement & Marketing. Whether mobilizing resources, amplifying marginalized voices, or creating space for change, Shela brings purpose, passion, and deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of equity-driven work.

Peggy Malumphy

grew up on the family farm in the Berkshires, where a love of learning and community first took root. After moving to Boston to attend Emerson College, Peggy earned a degree in Mass Communication and discovered a passion for connecting people with ideas. Professionally, Peggy worked in human resources, focusing on compensation, benefits and systems for mission driven organizations, including The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Martin's Point Healthcare. Leading interdisciplinary teams that dedicate themselves to meaningful outcomes was a rewarding way to combine a people-first mindset with an interest in organizational growth. Giving back has always been important to Peggy. Over the years, she's volunteered with Berkshire Elder Services, The Jimmy Fund, Training, Inc. (the workforce development arm of the Boston YMCA) and is currently the Board Chair of The Boston House, (a ”home away from home” for pediatric oncology patients undergoing treatment at Boston Children's Hospital). Outside of volunteering, Peggy enjoys film, theatre and connecting with people who appreciate obscure cultural references. She credits her mom for introducing her to the Great American Songbook and old MGM musicals. You can often find her hiking Lenox Mountain or Greylock with her trusty dog, Dashiell Hammett. At the core of everything Peggy does is curiosity, compassion, and a genuine drive to make a difference—whether that's through professional work, volunteer service, or simply showing up for the people around her. Peggy is excited to lend her professional expertise to the WAM Board.

is a writer, artist, and marketing/communications professional. Her work has been published in The Raven Review, Heartland Society of Women Writers, Canyon Voices, Black Box Press, Stage Rights, and JADEN magazine, among others. Her short story collection was a finalist for the 2024 Tartts Fiction Award, and her play, I Am Not A Lady, was a semifinalist for the 2024 Dramatist Guild Virtual Playwriting Fellowship. Colors Inside the Body received a reading at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in NYC as part of Texas Wesleyan's 2019 Playmarket. The Golden Hour, a two-hander set to music, was workshopped in Denver by The Athena Project's 2018 Plays in Progress Series. Fugue, a 10-minute play, has been produced worldwide since its publishing in 2008, and The Going Price, published in the first edition of Red Bull Shorts, was selected as part of Red Bull Theatre's inaugural new play festival in 2011. Stage directing credits include The Chess Lesson by Sari Caine, world premiere of Spark by Angela Santillo, Rumors, Tallgrass Gothic, Arsenic and Old Lace, Pillow Talk, and Emily. Elizabeth was the original art director and managing editor for SDC Journal, a craft magazine published by Stage Directors and Choreographers Society in NYC. She has produced multiple women-focused art events in the Berkshires, including PERSIST, a visual arts show at the Daniel Arts Center; DEFY: Words in Bloom, an evening of new work at WANDER Berkshires; and Working Women Make Art at the Lenox Chamber. In addition to serving as Greylock Federal Credit Union's Communications and Multimedia Content Producer, Elizabeth designs graphics for Project SAGE, a domestic violence prevention agency. Her passions include making paper flowers, baking, reading, caring for nearly 50 houseplants, and all things Taylor Swift. She lives in the Berkshires with her husband and two rescue pups, Harper Lee and Penelope. Elizabethnelson.net

Diana L. Knaebe

MSW, serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Use Services. Appointed on July 1, 2024, she has over 35 years of experience in the behavioral healthcare sector, having held leadership roles in both nonprofit and governmental organizations. Her previous positions include President of Memorial Behavioral Health and System Administrator of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health System in Springfield, Illinois, as well as State Director of the Illinois Division of Mental Health and President/CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur, Illinois. Knaebe began her career as a therapist in Michigan, where she and the organizations she led received numerous state and national awards for excellence in behavioral health. Knaebe holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from San Diego State University and a Master of Social Work degree from Western Michigan University.