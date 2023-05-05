WAM Theatre Announces Accessibility Initiatives for their Spring Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

WAM Theatre has shared several audience accessibility initiatives for its upcoming co-production of What the Constitution Means to Me with Berkshire Theatre Group. Forming the core of the audience accessibility initiatives is a sensory-friendly performance, caregiver reimbursements, masked performances options, and sliding scale ticketing initiative.



"WAM is thrilled to be learning about sensory-friendly performances from Berkshire Theatre Group for our first sensory-friendly performance on Thursday, May 31 at 6pm. We are also excited BTG is working with WAM on our sliding scale ticketing options, removing one of the largest barriers keeping people away from the theatre-cost," shared Kristen Van Ginhoven, WAM's Producing Artistic Director. "It's also exciting, after having successfully offered child-care stipends in 2022, to expand that initiative this year to caregiving reimbursements. Any folks out there who are being heroic caregivers can come to the theatre and get the cost of caring for their loved one reimbursed."



What the Constitution Means to Me is a vibrant and relevant play by Heidi Schreck that will be performed Thursdays-Sundays May 18th-June 3rd at the Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA. WAM has spent the last three seasons amplifying its accessibility for all audiences (including offering virtual programs and developing its website and print materials to be more readily accessible to all) and is excited to deepen access through these continued innovative and collaborative offerings.



Kaia Jackson, Director of Community Engagement at WAM Theatre, shares: "As WAM Theatre seeks to cultivate a practice of radical hospitality throughout our programming, we are excited to take another step into our capacity to expand opportunities for artistic engagement in Berkshire County and beyond. We are so grateful for the support from individual donors, community partners, and our recent collaboration with Berkshire Theatre Group, which has a longstanding practice of offering sensory-friendly productions in our community."



Berkshire Theatre Group describes a "sensory-friendly" performance as "a production that is slightly modified to accommodate individuals with sensory-input disorders, such as people on the autism spectrum. At this performance, you will notice relaxed "house rules;" people may need to get up, move around, and leave the theatre during the performance. There is no expectation that the audience will be completely quiet during the performance. Our goal is to create an environment where people with autism or sensory needs, along with their families, can enjoy coming to the theatre together and will feel comfortable, supported, and free to be themselves."



In order to better facilitate parents and caregivers attending WAM Theatre and BTG's co- production, WAM is also offering reimbursements of up to $75. These caregiving subsidies, available for any performance of What the Constitution Means to Me, will reimburse up to 15 households to cover their caregiving costs for children, elders, and dependents. Parents/caregivers can apply for this program by filling out a simple form on the WAM Theatre website.



WAM Theatre is grateful to continue our partnership with PAAL (Parent Artist Advocacy League) and to be expanding to offer reimbursements for all caregivers. This initiative will be a step in allowing people struggling with the extra financial burden of caregiving to attend our co-production of What The Constitution Means to Me.



"In line with WAM's mission, we are thrilled to offer reimbursements for parents and caregivers," said Managing Director Molly Merrihew. "As a new parent, I know too well the juggling act and expenses associated with making time for ourselves while caring for children and/or dependents. WAM strives to make our performances accessible to all, and support for all caregivers is part of that work."



WAM Theatre's caregiving reimbursements for What The Constitution Means to Me are an initiative underwritten by PAAL (Parent Artist Advocacy League) and Jennie & David Jadow, with previous support from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation's Rapid Response Grant.



In addition to offering caregiving reimbursements, WAM is proud to offer equitable seating for all and encourages patrons to select the ticket price that best fits their needs. Tickets range from $26-$96 for live performances. WAM invites audience members to choose from one of the suggested price levels. WAM also offers discounted tickets for EBT card holders (tickets at $5), and a group ticket rate (for groups of ten or more). More information about these programs and discounts can be found here.



Please note, this performance will not have audio or ASL as we aim to provide these accessibility measures with dignity and preparation. WAM is in the initial phase of making this possible for future shows.



For tickets to the live performance of What the Constitution Means to Me, visit https://www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/event/what-the-constitution-means-to-me/ or call (413) 997-4444. For more information about the 2023 Season and WAM Theatre's programs, events, and artists, please visit https://www.wamtheatre.com/.

