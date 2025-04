Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a preview of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground at New Los Angeles Repertory. The new Peter Ellenstein-directed production of Richard Hellesen's play will run from June 3 through June 8.

Tony Award® winner John Rubinstein stars in a one-man tour de force about the five-star President who put people over party. Only 7 performances!

Comments