Video: Cast and Creatives Talk NEXT TO NORMAL at Barrington Stage

In an all new panel discussion, cast and creative team members talked about Next to Normal, which is now in production at Barrington Stage. The panel delves into the themes of mental health and family dynamics presented in Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt’s musical.

This event features Barrington Stage Artistic Director Alan Paul and Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, best-selling author of The Body Keeps the Score, Dr. Jennifer Michaels (Brien Center), Kyle Shepard (Austen Riggs), and Mary C. Cahilly (Canyon Ranch).

Check out the video here!

Barrington Stage's Next to Normal, directed by Artistic Director Alan Paul, runs through September 8.

BSC's production stars Natalie Joy Johnson (Broadway: Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) as Diana and BSC Associate Artist Alan H. Green (BSC: Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin, The Hills are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein; Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock) as Dan, with Adante Carter (National Tour: Mean Girls) as Gabe, Madison McBride (TV: “Full Circle” (Max); Regional: Chicken & Biscuits) as Natalie, Ben Clark (Regional: Next to Normal, Elegies: A Song Cycle) as Henry and Joseph Morales (National: Hamilton, In the Heights) as Dr. Madden.

Next to Normal also stars Adante Carter, Madison McBride, Ben Clark and Joseph Morales. The production will feature choreography by Eamon John Foley, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Helen Huang, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Ken Travis, projections design by Nick Hussong, and musical direction by Angela Steiner. Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard.

The original Broadway production, produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, and Second Stage Theatre, won three 2009 Tony Awards including Best Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show recently received its London premiere in a critically acclaimed production that is transferring to the West End. Next to Normal is licensed by Music Theatre International.

