VIOLET Cancelled At The Modern Theatre

Article Pixel Mar. 14, 2020  

Suffolk University Theatre Department's production of Violet has been cancelled.

The following statement has been released:

In the interest of the safety of our entire university community, Suffolk has carefully considered how we deal with the remainder of our production season.

Since safety concerns prohibit us from meeting with groups of students in person and inviting guests to assemble at the university, we are not permitted to present Violet for an audience.

For those of you who posted or shared our listing, we thank you for your support, but ask that you either remove the listing or mark it as cancelled at this time.

In spite of the challenges, we are all in this together. We care about you, our patrons, and we are all committed to do the very best we can to make the most of a fluid situation.

We deeply regret this disruption to our activities but we are resilient and we will do what we can to keep our community safe.



