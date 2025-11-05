VALLEY VOICES STORY SLAM: 'Cringe' Opens Season 11 at BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Academy of Music Theatre will open Season 11 of its popular Valley Voices Story Slam on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity (130 Pine Street, Florence, MA). The theme for this first slam of the season is “Cringe.”

Ten storytellers from across the Pioneer Valley will take the stage to share their most awkward and unforgettable tales. The evening will be guest hosted by BOMBYX Executive Director Cassandra Holden, alongside Valley Voices producer Melanie Slabaugh.

Audience members will vote for their favorite stories of the night. The top three storytellers will advance to the Best of Valley Voices Story Slam, which will take place at the Academy of Music on April 25, 2026, along with finalists from the upcoming January and March events.

Tickets are available by phone through the Academy of Music box office at 413-584-9032. Card to Culture tickets are available by phone or in person, Tuesday through Friday, 3:00–6:00 PM.