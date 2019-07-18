Tony Winner Linda Lavin Returns To Provincetown

Producer Rick Murray welcomes actress and singer Linda Lavin back to Provincetown for two performances only, Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6 at 8:00 p.m. at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theater. Also returning with Ms. Lavin is her music director, Billy Stritch.

The event is part of the star-studded lineup of the 2019 Cabaret at the Crown Series. Tickets are now on sale for the Series, which takes place this summer in Provincetown, MA at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theatre and Town Hall Auditorium.

Linda Lavin won a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway Bound in 1987 and has been nominated for the Tony five additional times her roles in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Collected Stories and The Lyons. Last year, Linda started on Broadway in Our Mother's Brief Affair, to great acclaim. Inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011, other theatre credits include The New Century (Lincoln Center; Drama Desk Award), Other Desert Cities (Lincoln Center), and Too Much Sun (Vineyard Theatre). She is a two-time Golden Globe winner for her role as Alice on the 9 year hit TV series Alice on CBS. She co-starred with Sean Hayes in the NBC series Sean Saves the World and co-stared with Mark Feurstein and Elliot Gould on the CBS series, 9J, 9K and 9L. Lavin has also recently guest starred on Mom and The Good Wife and is currently filming the upcoming In films, Linda appeared with Robert De Niro in The Intern, A Short History of Decay, Manhattan Nocturne with Adrien Brody and most recently, in How to Be A Latin Lover opposite Rob Lowe and Eugenio Derbez. Born in Portland, Maine and a graduate of the College of William & Mary, which recently conferred on her an honorary doctor of arts degree and where she endows a theater program.

Tickets are now on sale both for general admission seating and special VIP packages. Pricing and additional information available online at www.onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.





