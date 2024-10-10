Tickets On Sale Today For AN EVENING WITH YO-YO MA in Worcester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 10th at 10am for Music Worcester’s presentation of An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma: Reflections in Words and Music, Friday January 10, 2025, at historic Mechanics Hall in Worcester. Tickets and information about this Arthur M. & Martha R. Pappas Foundation Annual Concert, and all shows at Music Worcester are available at musicworcester.org.

“Our patrons and supporters are clearly excited to experience Yo-Yo Ma’s legendary artistry back in Worcester for his first visit since 2019,” said Adrien Finlay, Music Worcester’s Executive Director. “If the pre-sale activity is any indication for this latest program of his coming in January, the remaining tickets will sell-out quickly.”

This special event with Yo-Yo Ma pairs repertoire from the center of his musical firmament with reflections on how it has shaped his thinking about art, human nature, and our search for meaning. Together, the cellist’s music and words ask us to consider what music is for, and how it can guide us on a path towards hope.



Yo-Yo Ma’s multi-faceted career is testament to his belief in culture’s power to generate trust and understanding. Whether performing new or familiar works for cello, bringing communities together to explore culture’s role in society, or engaging unexpected musical forms, Yo-Yo strives to foster connections that stimulate the imagination and reinforce our humanity.

Most recently, Yo-Yo began Our Common Nature, a cultural journey to celebrate the ways that nature can reunite us in pursuit of a shared future. Our Common Nature follows the Bach Project, a 36-community, six-continent tour of J. S. Bach’s cello suites paired with local cultural programming. Both endeavors reflect Yo-Yo’s lifelong commitment to stretching the boundaries of genre and tradition to understand how music helps us to imagine and build a stronger society.

Yo-Yo Ma was born in 1955 to Chinese parents living in Paris, where he began studying the cello with his father at age four. When he was seven, he moved with his family to New York City, where he continued his cello studies before pursuing a liberal arts education.

Yo-Yo has recorded more than 120 albums, is the winner of 19 Grammy Awards, and has performed for nine American presidents, most recently on the occasion of President Biden’s inauguration. He has received numerous awards, including the National Medal of the Arts, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Birgit Nilsson Prize. He has been a UN Messenger of Peace since 2006 and was recognized as one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

