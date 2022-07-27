Tickets On Sale Now for Cape Symphony 2022-23 Season Featuring Scarlett Strallen, Dee Roscioli, Hugh Panaro & More

The Cape Symphony has an exciting slate of new performances scheduled for the upcoming 2022-23 season, designed to inspire joy among audiences. Guests at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center will "tour" Australia with the ongoing Passport series; drop in on the Roaring '20s and the Romantic era; and revisit musical moments from childhood. Other highlights include the songs of Aretha Franklin and a show of Broadway favorites, plus the annual traditions "Holiday on the Cape" and "New Year's Day Party."

"We've created this joyful season with the Cape Cod community in mind," said Artistic Director & Conductor Jung-Ho Pak. "It's filled with gorgeous masterpieces, larger-than-life composers, and just plain fun!"

"I'm especially excited for audiences to meet the incredible guest artists we have lined up," added Pak. "The community is so supportive of our efforts to inspire joy, and we appreciate it."

MOZARTIANA

Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM | Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM

The season opener is an irresistible pairing of beloved classics and mind-blowing new talent. Winner of the Cape Symphony's 2019 International Online Violin Concerto Competition, violinist Clarissa Bevilacqua has enchanted audiences with her fierce technical skills and deeply inspiring musicality. The repertoire matches up two of music's greatest composers: Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with Mozartiana and Symphony No. 4, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's own Violin Concerto No. 5.

Special Guest: Clarissa Bevilacqua

BRAVO BROADWAY!

Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM | Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM

Prepare for an unforgettable ride down 42nd Street. This show features three of Broadway's hottest stars who have mastered leading roles in such blockbuster musicals as The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, and Wicked. Join us for an experience bursting with sublime entertainment and the very best of Broadway. The program features a wide range of numbers from top musicals across the decades: The Music Man, Cabaret, Funny Girl, Hairspray, and Dear Evan Hansen, to name a few.

Special Guests: Scarlett Strallen, Dee Roscioli, and Hugh Panaro, Vocals

FOREVER YOUNG

Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM | Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM

Do you remember what brought you to love the symphony? Or the sights and sounds of your first experience in the concert hall? This performance for adults embraces the innocence of youth and the essence of why we've been captivated by classical music all our lives. Among the treasures we'll perform is The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Paul Dukas, known worldwide from Walt Disney's Fantasia. Camille Saint-Saëns' Carnival of the Animals is filled with sophisticated musical jokes and allusions. These beloved works, often heard for the first time in childhood, were written for worldly audiences by highly refined composers, including Benjamin Britten, whose The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra is as brilliant as any of his creations. Composer Sergei Prokofiev wrote Peter and the Wolf to encourage children's interest in music, and will be as wonderful to hear under Jung-Ho Pak's direction as it was when you were a child.

HOLIDAY ON THE CAPE

Friday, December 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM | Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM | Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

There's a reason why the Cape Symphony Holiday experience is one of the hottest annual events on the Cape; or, should we say, a few reasons: Unabashed holiday cheer? Check. Wildly talented guest artists? Check. New spins on traditional classics? We wouldn't have it any other way. We'll be joined by ViVA Trio, an award-winning all-female vocal group that takes their own classical-to-pop crossover approach to holiday favorites including "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" and "O Holy Night." The Cape Symphony Dance Company takes to the stage to perform scenes from The Nutcracker. And our good friends the Chatham Chorale return!

Special Guests: ViVA Trio, Vocals; Chatham Chorale with Joseph Marchio, Music Director; The Cape Symphony Dance Company, Michelle Chwastiak, Director of Dance

NEW YEAR'S DAY PARTY

Wednesday, January 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM

Celebrate the launch of 2023 in style. Join us for a mix of beautiful music in the tradition of the annual Vienna New Year's Day concert, including waltzes and polkas, Broadway classics, and contemporary hits. Award-winning vocalist Kristen Watson returns and is joined by tenor Matthew Anderson, making his Cape Symphony debut. Both are known for their performances with the Boston Pops and other area ensembles as well as with orchestras and opera companies nationwide.

Special Guests: Kristen Watson and Matthew Anderson, Vocals

THE ROMANTICS

Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM

The Romantic Era marked the ascendancy of classical composers as rock stars. Titans such as Richard Wagner (Prelude to Die Meistersinger), Franz Liszt (Piano Concerto No. 1), Robert Schumann (Konzertstück), and Johannes Brahms (Academic Festival Overture) revolutionized the art of live performance, seducing audiences with their unbridled talent and charisma. The Cape Symphony horn section will step into the spotlight for Konzertstück. For the Liszt concerto, our guest will be award-winning pianist Maxim Lando, who is still a teenager but has already made his sold-out debuts at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, and the Kennedy Center. He embodies the rock-star spirit and his daring performance style will shake the Barnstable Performing Arts Center!

Special Guests: Maxim Lando, Piano

The ROARING '20s

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM

We'll jump in a time machine full of musicians and arrive in that glamorous era known as the Roaring '20s! Enjoy the silent screen magic of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton and the music that made those early Hollywood films come alive, plus the radio plays and dances like the Charleston that revolutionized the youth of the age. This fun variety show, a pastiche of music and culture from the 1920s, was created by two enormously talented young men, Drew Zaremba and Kyle Gordon. Both are incredible composers, arrangers, performers, and conductors. These two great friends are so passionate about the Roaring '20s, they developed a whole show about it. This glitzy trip will be the cat's pajamas and the bee's knees!

Special Guests: Drew Zaremba & Kyle Gordon, Hosts & Conductors

PASSPORT DOWN UNDER

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM

Authentic voices. Brilliant storytelling. Unforgettable artistry. These are the hallmarks of our PASSPORT series. In 2023, we'll travel to the land "down under" and revel in the Aboriginal art, performance, and culture that helped shape music throughout the world. Lauded Australian conductor Carolyn Watson and didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton grace the stage, making their Cape Symphony debuts for this bold, authentic, and provocative musical journey. We'll feature Australian composers Percy Grainger and Peter Sculthorpe, as well as original music written by Barton for the didgeridoo, an Aboriginal Australian wind instrument made from hollow wood, and a medley of Australian film music.

Special Guests: Carolyn Watson, Guest Conductor; William Barton, Didgeridoo

RESPECT: a Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM

She lived the life of a legend, but that soulful voice was only part of her story. Join the Cape Symphony and special guest artists for an inspiring musical biography featuring such show-stoppers as "(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman," "Think," and "Chain of Fools." It's a powerful celebration of the icon, the musician, the Queen: Aretha.

Special Guests: Tamika Lawrence, CoCo Smith, and Blaine Krauss, Vocals; John Boswell, Piano

EXOTIC TALES

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM

Our grand finale of the 2022-23 Masterpiece season allows the music do what it does best...tell the story (or 1001 stories, to be exact) of Scheherazade with a lush score by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. In partnership with public radio's The Moth Radio Hour, we will also create a new Scheherazade storytelling experience with a modern story and score. This intoxicating program features works that evoke the richness of Middle Eastern culture and the women who understood the value of intellect, the power of grace, and the art of storytelling.



All concerts will be performed at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center in Hyannis, MA. Our health and safety policies for the 2022/23 Cape Symphony season will rely on CDC guidelines and state/local requirements as well as considerations regarding the safety of our musicians, staff, and audience. We will update our website with the latest information.

Tickets for the 2022-23 concert season are on sale now: online at capesymphony.org, and via the Cape Symphony Box Office. Call the Box Office at 508-362-1111, email tickets@capesymphony.org, or visit 1060 Falmouth Road in Hyannis, MA. The Cape Symphony Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.