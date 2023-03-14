Tickets On Sale For Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series

Boston Symphony Orchestra recently announced its 85th Tanglewood Summer Season, including the Popular Artist Series which kicks off on Thursday, June 22, 2023, with NPR's oddly informative news quiz program Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! This summer the concert series returns, bringing some of the most engaging artists in pop and rock to perform at Tanglewood with seating in the Koussevitzky Music Shed and on the surrounding lawn.

The 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artists lineup includes Steve Miller Band with Very Special Guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers on Friday, June 23, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with Special Guest JD McPherson on Sunday, July 2, the return of James Taylor on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, and Train with Special Guest Parmalee on Thursday, August 24.

"Tanglewood has long been renowned as a classical music venue; but since the 1960s, the Popular Artists Series has added to the breadth of musical offerings and the diversity of audiences visiting the Boston Symphony Orchestra's summer home base in the Berkshires," says Anthony Fogg, William I. Bernell Vice President, Artistic Planning. "Over the years, the Koussevitzky Music Shed has welcomed artists such as The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra; recent summers have included Sting, Brandi Carlisle, Van Morrison, Sheryl Crow, Ringo Starr, Bonnie Raitt, and Earth Wind and Fire, to name a few - and of course James Taylor's annual performances have become a Tanglewood tradition. We are very excited about this year's line-up, which includes the Tanglewood debut of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss."

The Popular Artist series was born in 1968 when Tanglewood decided to expand its musical offerings with the creation of "Contemporary Trends" concerts - a precursor to today's Popular Artist series. Originally conceived as an extension of the Festival of Contemporary Music by Gunther Schuller, the purpose of the series was to present performances by popular groups representing important trends in contemporary music outside the sphere of Western "classical" music. The first few years included performances by The Association, Chet Atkins, Chicago, Miles Davis, Modern Jazz Quartet, and Ravi Shankar.

Tickets are now on public sale and may be purchased through tanglewood.org, by calling 888-266-1200, or by visiting the Symphony Hall Box Office in Boston. The Tanglewood Box Office will open March 9 through 11, 2023, 10am-3pm, to give local residents a chance to purchase tickets at their convenience.