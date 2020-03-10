The Un-Common Theatre Company is Currently Accepting Applications for Scholarships

The Un-Common Theatre Company is currently accepting applications for its $500 Mansfield High School Scholarship and its $500 Un-Common Theatre Company Alumni Scholarship.

The first scholarship will be awarded to a Mansfield High School 2020 graduate. This scholarship is offered each year in appreciation for the Town of Mansfield's support of The Un-Common Theatre Company over the past 40 years.

The second scholarship will be awarded to an Un-Common Theatre Company Alumni who will be graduating from high school in 2020. In order to qualify, the alumni must have participated in any aspect of an Un-Common Theatre Company production including acting, pit band or technical assistance.

Applicants for the 2020 scholarships must meet the following requirements:

Involvement in music or theatre 3 out of 4 years during their high school years.

An interest in pursuing music or theatre in the future.

Continuation of education at an accredited 2 or 4 year institution.

The added requirement of past participation with The Un-Common Theatre Company applies to the Alumni Scholarship.

Applications are available at www.uncommontheatre.org/scholarships. The Mansfield High School Scholarship application is also available at the MHS guidance office. For additional information, please email info@uncommontheatre.org. In order to be considered, all applications must be returned by email or postmarked by April 15, 2020.





