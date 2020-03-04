The Tony Award-Winning Musical VIOLET Comes To The Modern Theatre

It's 1964: Violet's face has been scarred by a terrible childhood accident. She leaves her home in Appalachia to seek healing by a televangelist 1,000 miles away. Her bus ride across the American South becomes a journey of self-discovery where Violet realizes her innate beauty and power.

VIOLET's lush, musical score brims with gorgeous gospel, blues, and honky-tonk rock songs that inspire us with the yearning, hopeful energy of the show. Join the Suffolk University Theatre Department on this remarkable transformation of body, soul, and spirit, filled with all the music and passion that is VIOLET.

Guest director Maurice Emmanuel Parent is one of Boston's leading theatre artists and has been honored with multiple Elliot Norton and IRNE acting awards. He is also Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Front Porch Arts Collective, "a new black-led theatre company committed to advancing racial equity in Boston through theater."

On working with the Suffolk students Parent says,

"I love these young people! They are so focused and hardworking that I often forget that I'm not working with a group of seasoned professionals. I particularly enjoy how thoughtful and eager they are as they dig into VIOLET's complex themes."



VIOLET inspires us: when we are brave enough to seek the truth and find deep connection with others, we can truly bloom and ultimately heal our scars.



Come experience VIOLET at the Modern Theatre and let the healing begin!

Seating is General Admission. Tickets for VIOLET are on sale now for $15 and $10 for students and seniors at Moderntheatre.com or by calling 866.811.4111.



VIOLET is presented and produced by The Suffolk University Theatre Department through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019 Tel: (212) 541-4684 Fax: (212) 397-4684 www.MITShows.com





