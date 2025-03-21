The Springfield Chamber Players Oboe Quartet Makes Its Debut At Westfield Athenaeum In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Springfield Chamber Players will continue its 2025 Westfield Athenaeum season with the debut performance of the Springfield Chamber Players' Oboe Quartet, on Thursday, April 10, at 7PM. Westfield Athenaeum director Guy McLain will offer a free pre-concert talk on the evening's program at 6PM.

Members of the Oboe Quartet are Springfield Chamber Players and Springfield Symphony Orchestra musicians: oboist Kirstin Hadden Lipkins; violinist Marsha Harbison; violist Dani Rimoni; and cellist Richard Mickey, who founded the ensemble. They will perform Benjamin Britten's Phantasy Quartet, Jean Françaix's Quartet for English Horn and String Trio; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Quartet for Oboe and Strings, and Belinda Reynolds' Share for English Horn and String Trio.

For over 30 years, oboist Kirsten Hadden Lipkens has performed, taught, and created educational programs that inspire audiences of all ages to appreciate and explore the art of music. She attended the Eastman School of Music and the Yale School of Music. She has performed with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for the past 20 years, and this is her second appearance with SPC. Other local appearances include the Berkshire Bach Society, Hartford Symphony, and the New England Repertory Orchestra. She is currently teaching at Springfield College and Amherst College.

Marsha Harbison, violinist is the assistant concertmaster of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, which she joined in 1977. She is also a frequent performer of chamber music. Marsha received a B.A. from Carleton College and a Masters from the Juilliard School, where she studied with Ivan Galamian. Marsha has taught music courses at Westfield State University, Bay Path University, and private violin students.

Dani Rimoni graduated from the Rubin Academy of Music, part of Tel Aviv University in Israel, with an artist diploma in viola performance. Mr. Rimoni is principal violist of Symphony New Hampshire (SNH), a member of the Bach, Beethoven and Brahms Society Orchestra (MA), and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (MA). Mr. Rimoni is a founding member of the Kaleidoscope Chamber Ensemble. Since 2001, he has been the string teacher and string ensemble conductor at the Burncoat Middle and High Schools in Worcester, MA.

Richard Mickey, cellist, has worked for six decades as an orchestral and chamber music player. He holds prominent positions in the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, the Berkshire Symphony, the Berkshire Lyric Theatre, and the Berkshire Opera Festival, and often performs chamber music with colleagues. He has worked with leading conductors and soloists of his time. Richard began his career in his native Philadelphia, performing with major opera companies and chamber orchestras. For ten years he was a member of the Cincinnati Symphony. Later, as a New York resident, he played for American Ballet Theatre and was principal cellist of the Queens Symphony. Richard is proud to have served as a Tanglewood Fellow for three summers early in his career.

Tickets for all concerts, $30 each, are available at the Westfield Athenaeum. For details: www.westath.org.

