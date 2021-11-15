The Mavericks Return To Indian Ranch in June

For the eighth straight season, The Mavericks will be performing at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. Having established themselves as a fan favorite, the group is set to return on Sunday, June 19, 2022 performing the classics & hits of their 30-year career, plus new favorites from their #1 album 'En Español.' Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 19 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, November 18. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through November 25th for just $30.

The Mavericks, the eclectic rock and country group known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon, has gone through three distinct phases since it was founded in Miami in 1989. An initial period of heady success marked by big hits and critical acclaim in the '90s. A long hiatus starting 2003 when the musicians each went their own way. And finally, a triumphant reunion in 2012 which held long enough for them to recently celebrate the band's 30th anniversary.

Now, The Mavericks have ushered in the fourth phase of their evolution with the #1 Billboard debut of their first-ever, all Spanish album, En Español, released on the band's own Mono Mundo label. Although all 12 tracks are in Spanish, as the title suggests, the collection represents a diversity of musical styles and cultural traditions, from tender boleros to brassy mariachi to reimagined Afro-Cuban classics. Seven of the tunes are familiar gems drawn from the vast Latin American songbook, while five are originals written or co-written by Malo.

Like the band's entire body of music, this one album cannot be boxed into a single category. The songs are as diverse as Latin America itself, and as cohesive as the ideal of the American melting pot. To season this rich musical paella, The Mavericks add their signature country/rock/Tex-Mex flavors and a refreshing spontaneity to the mix. En Español flips the band's usual fusion formula, which adds a striking assortment of genres - salsa, ska, norteño, mariachi, and much more - to its sturdy rock/country base. Now, the foundation is solidly Latin with streaks of irreverent rock and twangy guitars running through it, all branded with the unmistakable Mavericks style.

In addition, Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale is Trace Adkins on Sunday, June 5th. More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for The Mavericks on Sunday, June 19, 2022 go on-sale Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 10:00 AM- 11:59 PM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets are available for just $30, from November 19th-25th. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 11:30 AM showtime is 1:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.