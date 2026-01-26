The James Library & Center For The Arts Unveils Spring Entertainment And Events Series

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The James Library & Center for the Arts has announced its Spring 2026 Entertainment and Events Series, featuring a wide range of music, visual art, literary events, and family programming at its historic location at 24 West Street in Norwell. The season serves the South Shore community with free and ticketed events presented throughout February, March, April, and May.

The spring visual arts programming opens with Just Passing Through, on view from February 6 through March 14, featuring paintings by Lisa Daira Kennedy and Paula Villanova. A second exhibition, What Remains Unsaid, showcasing large-scale figurative works by Boston-based artist Robert P. “Bob” Brodesky, runs from March 13 through April 25. Both exhibitions are free and viewable during library hours, with opening receptions scheduled for each.

Live performance highlights include My Funny Valentine: Jazz & Romance on February 14, featuring pianist Jeff Williams with his trio; the Mama Steph Family Fun Concert on March 21; and a monthly Art & Inspiration series combining gallery exploration and artist talks. The James will also host Family Fun Mini Golf on February 17, transforming the library into a temporary indoor course during school vacation week.

Literary programming includes an author talk with Norwell resident Daniel Osborn, discussing his book Levantine Vignettes, on February 26. Weekly Children’s Storytime begins February 20, alongside recurring hands-on programs such as Crafternoon and Art Unplugged, which offers guided art-making workshops for participants ages 11 and up.

The season also features a ticketed evening event, Sip & Sculpt, on March 21, led by Executive Director and sculptor Liz Helfer, combining hands-on art-making with social activities and refreshments.

Many events are free, while others require tickets or advance registration. Full schedules, pricing details, and registration links are available through The James Library & Center for the Arts.