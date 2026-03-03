Tickets to go on Sale for Livingston Taylor, Tom Rush, and Larry McCray at the Spire Center

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Three new shows coming to Plymouth's Spire Center this summer go on sale this weekend, each featuring a legendary musician who has entertained audiences for decades. The inimitable Livingston Taylor performs at The Spire Saturday June 27; Folk-music legend Tom Rush hits the stage Sunday, August 9; and celebrated blues guitarist Larry McCray brings his blistering guitar chops to Plymouth on Friday August 14. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 6:00am.

Livingston Taylor recorded his first album at the age of 18, and since then, has consistently produced meticulously crafted, introspective, and original compositions that have garnered him a global audience. From chart-topping hits such as “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I'll Come Running” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the latter of which was recorded by his brother James, Livingston's creative output has remained unwavering. He has continued performing since those formative coffeehouse days, sharing the stage with renowned artists like Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Buffett, and Jethro Tull. On June 27, he will be on stage at The Spire performing a diverse repertoire that encompasses folk, pop, gospel, jazz, and seamlessly blends upbeat storytelling with poignant ballads.

A music legend with over 50 years of thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits including “No Regrets,” “Circle Game,” “Remember Song,” “Urge for Going,” and “Merrimack County.” Tom Rush's impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the '60s and the renaissance of the '80s and '90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists. James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Tom Petty and Garth Brooks have cited Tom as major influences. On August 9, he'll be at The Spire Center doing what audiences love him for: writing and playing passionately, while knitting together the musical traditions and talents of our time. This show is presented by JKB Entertainment Group. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for this event.

Larry McCray is acclaimed as a powerhouse bluesman with a soul-soaked voice, blistering guitar chops, and a story embodying the spirit of his music. He'll bring all of that to The Spire Center August 27. Born in 1960 in Smackover, Arkansas, McCray grew up steeped in gospel, soul, and the electric blues of the three Kings—B.B., Albert, and Freddie. He moved to Saginaw, Michigan at 12, where he honed his guitar style by blending classic blues with the psychedelic edge of Hendrix and the southern fire of the Allman Brothers. After years of gigging while working a factory job, he was signed in the late '80s as the first artist on Virgin Records' blues imprint Point Blank. His debut Ambition (1990) was followed by acclaimed albums including Delta Hurricane, Meet Me at the Lake, and Born to Play The Blues, solidifying his role in defining modern blues-rock up to today.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include: Gabe Stillman March 7; Spyro Gyra March 6; Jon Butcher Axis March 14; Dervish-A St. Patrick's Day Celebration March 17; Les Sampou March 19; Mark Erelli March 20; Joan Osborn Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan March 27; Gentleman Brawlers April 3; Selwyn Birchwood April 4; Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie April 10; Thomas Dolby April 14; and BoDeans May 2.