Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Will Bring ¡VIVA PUEBLA! to El Museo del Barrio

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will present ¡Viva Puebla!, a new dance performance featuring interactive educational elements, premieres at El Museo del Barrio on May 7th with two school-time options.

Through lively movement, music, and radiant garments, Calpulli brings the enduring traditions of Puebla to life. The performance commemorates the historic Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, when a small Mexican force triumphed against overwhelming odds, honoring the courage and resilience that helped reshape history in the Americas.

Designed for elementary and middle school audiences, ¡Viva Puebla! supports curriculum connections in history, social studies, geography, music, dance, and language. A comprehensive study guide will be provided to audiences to extend classroom learning beyond the performance and foster cross-cultural appreciation through the arts.

Calpulli's programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, State Senator Jessica Ramos, State Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council with support from Council Members Shekar Krishnan, Pierina Sanchez, and Tiffany Caban. Additional support is provided by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

Major support for the organization comes from the Howard Gilman Foundation, Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation, Communities of Color Nonprofit Stabilization Fund, Redaoui's Charitable Contribution Fund, Curtis W. McGraw Foundation, New England Foundation for the Arts, The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Pfizer, the Lily Auchincloss Foundation, Mosaic Network and Fund, Joan Levine and Jonah Berman, and other individual supporters. Promotional support provided in part by the New York City Tourism Foundation.