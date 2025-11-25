The Hanover Theatre Reveals Key Leadership Appointments Across Artistic Programming, Education, Human Relations, and Marketing

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced several leadership appointments to strengthen the organization’s artistic, educational, operational, and strategic capacity as it continues to expand its world-class programming and impact across Central Massachusetts.

Livy Scanlon has stepped into an expanded role as Artistic Director of The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep), while day-to-day management of the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC), which was previously directed by Scanlon, has been integrated into The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory’s overall operations. With THT Rep in its pivotal fifth year, Scanlon has deepened their leadership of the company’s creative vision and artistic excellence. Scanlon will curate programming, collaborate on productions in the JMAC and new spaces, and strengthen educational partnerships with the Conservatory. Under Scanlon’s direction, THT Rep has emerged as one of the region’s leading professional acting companies, earning critical and audience acclaim, including most recently for Doubt: A Parable.

Sharon Hart has been promoted to Vice President, Conservatory & Education. Hart will provide strategic leadership and oversight for all Conservatory & Education programs and, as Interim Head, strengthened core offerings, including the Youth Acting Program, Youth Summer Programs, and the launch of fall sessions. Under Hart’s guidance, the Conservatory has streamlined processes, deepened relationships with students, families, teachers, and staff, and achieved record-breaking revenues and engagement, highlighted by nearly 150 local youth cast in The Nutcracker.

Patrice Beckford has joined as Senior Director of People and Culture. She brings more than a decade of experience leading talent development, succession planning, learning strategy, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. A Worcester native, Beckford returns to the area after serving in senior HR leadership roles in New York, where she guided organizations through periods of growth, change, and culture-building. Her work reflects a strong commitment to developing people, strengthening teams, and creating workplaces where employees can contribute at their highest level.

Andrew Darcey has been appointed as the new head of Marketing & Communications. Darcey will oversee all earned revenue functions, including subscription, group, and single ticket sales; customer service; cooperative marketing; and sales-driven initiatives, as well as lead organization-wide public relations and communications. Most recently serving as Director of Marketing for Broadway In Boston, Darcey brings national arts marketing experience from Boston, Los Angeles, and New York. He has also overseen all advertising initiatives for Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, Kirk Douglas Theatre) and is a former co-chair of The Broadway League’s Road Marketing Committee.

"These appointments and promotions reflect the incredible talent, leadership, and passion that drive The Hanover Theatre forward," said Alan Seiffert, President & CEO of The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts. "Livy, Sharon, Patrice, and Andrew each bring a deep commitment to our mission and to the Worcester community, and their collective vision will help us expand our artistic reach, strengthen our educational programs, and continue delivering exceptional experiences for audiences of all ages."