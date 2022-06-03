The Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC), Franklin's own professional theater company, will present Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street June 10-12 at THE BLACK BOX.

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tonys, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up.

The cast includes FPAC's Nick Paone as the title character, Kellie Stamp as Mrs. Lovett, Mariko Matsumura as the Beggar Woman, Paul Rescigno as Pirelli, Robbie Rescigno as Tobias, Audrey Miningham as Johanna, John Fitzhenry as Anthony, and more.

FPAC is an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts.

THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central St. in downtown Franklin, MA. For tickets and more information on Sweeney Todd, visit THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370. Follow Franklin Performing Arts Company and THE BLACK BOX on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programming.