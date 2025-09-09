The Company Theatre To Present THE COTTAGE This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Company Theatre will present The Cottage – A Comedy Behind Closed Doors from October 10–26 at its Norwell home. Set in the English countryside in 1923, this riotous comedy offers audiences a web of sex, betrayal, and love where nothing is as it seems.

When Sylvia decides to reveal her affair to both her husband and her lover’s wife, chaos quickly erupts. What unfolds is a witty and surprising tale of secrets and deception, where questions of fate, identity, and marriage come hilariously into play. With its Downton Abbey–style elegance and delightfully unpredictable twists, The Cottage promises a high-spirited evening of theatrical fun.

“We are excited to present a non-stop chaotic comedy; it’s just what people need right now,” said Zoe Bradford, award-winning playwright and co-founder of The Company Theatre. “With its unpredictable turn of events and quirky characters, it’s exactly the kind of sophisticated humor that reminds us how much fun live theatre can be.”

Directed by Michael Hammond, the production combines sharp timing with richly drawn characters, ensuring plenty of surprises and laughter throughout.

The Cottage opens Friday, October 10, and runs through Sunday, October 26, with evening and matinee performances available. Standard admission tickets are $38, with premium seating offered at $44. Tickets can be purchased online at companytheatre.com, by calling 781-871-2787, or in person at the box office, located at 30 Accord Park Drive in Norwell.

About The Company Theatre

The Company Theatre entertains, enlightens, and energizes audiences with high-quality productions. Each year, five mainstage shows and a variety of special events attract more than 35,000 theatregoers. Through its Academy, the theatre inspires students of all ages to discover the joy of performing arts. For more information on productions or classes, visit companytheatre.com.