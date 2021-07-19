The Company Theatre Is Back With ROCK OF AGES

The Company Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the musical comedy Rock of Ages. The show will serve as the Company's return to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the theatre to close its doors last year...and they aren't coming back quietly!

Set on one of the Sunset Strip's last epic venues, Rock of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl and a city boy who fall in love in the hair-metal era. A mix-up with legendary rock star, Stacee Jaxx, threatens to tear them apart.

This hilarious musical comedy features larger-than-life characters and an exhilarating story that has turned Rock of Ages into a global phenomenon. Theatre goers are encouraged to fire up the Aqua Net and poof up those shoulder pads in preparation to rock out to the music of Starship, Twisted Sister, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, and more of your favorite 80's rock hits.

"We couldn't be happier to be back on stage performing a major production, filling the theatre with music, laughter, energy and our loyal patrons." said theatre President and Co-founder Zoe Bradford. "From the cast to those behind the scenes, The Company Theatre family is excited to remind audiences of what they've been missing."

Rock of Ages opens Saturday, August 7, and runs through Saturday, August 21. There are evening and matinée performances available. Tickets are $46. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.