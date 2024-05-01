The Cape Ann Symphony's 72nd Concert Season Concludes With THE THREE B'S Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cape Ann Symphony’s 72nd Concert Season will wrap up with The Three B's: Beethoven, Bizet and Brahms Concert featuring Boston Symphony Orchestra violinist and CAS audience favorite Lucia Lin on Sunday, May 12 at 2 pm at Manchester-Essex High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. For tickets and information about the concert, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org

The program for The Three B's: Beethoven, Bizet and Brahms Concert includes Beethoven's dramatic Egmont Overture; Bizet's exuberant Symphony in C; and Brahms' majestic Violin Concerto performed by Guest Artist Lucia Lin. CAS Music Director and Conductor Yoichi Udagawa is excited about the season finale concert, "The last concert of the 72nd season will feature 3 special Bs - the music of Beethoven, Bizet and Brahms. The Beethoven Egmont is powerful and exciting. The Bizet is a youthful work full of high spirits, sparkle and tremendous charm. He wrote the work when he was still 17, and his incredible genius is on full display. The Brahms monumental Violin Concerto will feature violinist Lucia Lin. She's an incredible artist, virtuoso and musician and we all love working with her. We can't wait till the concert!"

Born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, BSO violinist Lucia Lin made her debut performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the age of 11 and went on to be a prize winner of numerous competitions, including the 1990 International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. Ms. Lin has performed on the international stage, including appearances with orchestras in Europe as well as making her New York debut in a 1991 solo recital at Carnegie Hall. She has performed with the Boston Pops Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Oklahoma Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Festival Orchestra in Graz, Austria. A CAS audience favorite and longtime collaborator with Maestro Udagawa, Ms. Lin most recently performed with CAS in the March 2023 concert, Floyd, Brahms, Beethoven, Lin and Young, Ms. Lin performed Brahms' Double Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra with her BSO colleague Cellist Owen Young bringing the CAS audience to its feet for a rousing standing ovation .

In 1985 at the age of 22, Ms. Lin won a position in the Boston Symphony Orchestra and served as assistant concertmaster from 1988 to 1991. She then went on to become acting concertmaster with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and subsequently spent two years as Concertmaster with the London Symphony Orchestra, where she was leader for numerous tours, including to Japan, Italy, Scotland, and Spain. A return to the United States in 1995 brought Ms. Lin back to the Boston Symphony and she served again as assistant concertmaster from 1996 to 1998. She is a founding member of the Boston Trio and the chamber group Innuendo. In 1998 she became a member of the Muir String Quartet, the quartet in residence at Boston University .

Ms. Lin teaches applied violin, chamber music, and orchestral studies as Professor of Music at Boston University’s College of Fine Arts. In the summers she participates in a mentorship program at the Tanglewood Music Center as well as an intensive quartet program at Boston University Tanglewood Institute.

As an accomplished dancer, she collaborated with the dance company Snappy Dance Theater in the world premiere of “String Beings”, an innovative piece integrating music with dance and technology. The work was performed at the Wimberley Theater in Boston.

Ms. Lin has recorded for many labels including a recent recording with the Muir String Quartet performing works of Kreisler, Berg and Schulhof. And most recently she collaborated with harpist, Ann Hobson Pilot and bandoneon player, J.P. Jofre, featuring the works of Astor Piazzolla.





Founded in Gloucester in 1951, the Cape Ann Symphony is a professional orchestra of over 70 players from throughout the New England area. They perform a subscription season of four concerts per year plus several Pops and youth concerts. The Symphony Board of Directors named Yoichi Udagawa the Music Director and Conductor of the Cape Ann Symphony in the summer of 2000 after a yearlong search. In addition to his leadership of Cape Ann Symphony, he is Music Director and Conductor of the Melrose Symphony Orchestra, and the Quincy Symphony Orchestra and a cover conductor at the Boston Pops Orchestra. Frequently invited to guest conduct, Mr. Udagawa has worked with many different orchestras including the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, Nobeoka Philharmonic Orchestra, the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston, the University of Texas Symphony Orchestra, the Indian Hill Symphony, the Garden State Philharmonic, the Brown University Orchestra, the Syracuse Society for New Music, the Boston Conservatory Orchestra, the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, the Newton Symphony, the Austin Civic Orchestra, and the Mid-Texas Symphony. Mr. Udagawa is at home in popular and contemporary music as well as the standard symphonic repertoire. He is known for his relaxed manner and ability to speak from the podium which has helped new audiences as well as enthusiasts gain a greater appreciation for symphonic music. His programs often include premieres of new works – some specially commissioned for the orchestra — as well as great orchestral works across the symphonic repertoire and lively Pops programs. He is also an integral part of the Cape Ann Symphony Youth Outreach programs to area schools.

Cape Ann Symphony’s The Three B's: Beethoven, Bizet and Brahms Concert is Sunday, May 12 at 2 pm at Manchester-Essex High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, . Single ticket prices are $45 for adults, $40 for senior citizens age 65 and above, $20 for Students of any age with a valid student id; $5 for youth 12 years old and under. For tickets and information, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.

Play Broadway Games